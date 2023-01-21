Politics
Labor reports Boris Johnson to standards watchdog over ‘quagmire of sleaze’ engulfing former PM | Political news
The Labor Party has denounced former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.
It follows allegations that BBC chairman Richard Sharp helped the former prime minister secure security on a loan of up to £800,000 just weeks before he was selected for his current job.
Anneliese Dodds, the leader of the Labor Party, wrote to Daniel Greenberg CB again to raise concerns about the alleged arrangement and suggested it may have constituted a breach of the code of conduct for MPs.
Ms Dodds said: “The financial affairs of this disgraced former Prime Minister continue to darken, dragging the Conservative Party deeper into another quagmire of sleaze.
“Serious questions must be asked of Johnson: why was this money never declared, and what exactly did he promise these very generous friends in exchange for such lavish loans?”
The Sunday Times reported that Mr Sharp took part in talks about funding Mr Johnson’s Downing Street lifestyle in November and December 2020.
Sam Blyth, a multi-millionaire Canadian businessman and a distant cousin of the former prime minister, reportedly floated the idea of acting as the prime minister’s surety and sought advice from Mr Sharp on the best course of action.
The current BBC chairman agreed to help and introduced Mr Blyth to Simon Case, the cabinet secretary and head of the civil service shortly afterwards, the newspaper reported.
In Dodds’ letter to Mr. Greenberg, the Labor MP said the ‘lack of transparency’ on the issue could ‘call into question the process by which the chairman of the BBC was appointed’ – as that selection was in its final stages at the time. .
The SNP also called for an independent investigation.
Kirsty Blackman, spokeswoman for the SNP Cabinet Office, said the existence of the facility and the appointment of Mr Sharp to the £160,000-a-year job as BBC chairman by Mr Johnson, ” reeks of Tory sleaze”.
“The UK Government must launch an independent inquiry to assess the circumstances of this loan, the merits of the arrangement, the ethics of the appointment and whether any rules were broken by Mr Johnson, the UK Government or the President. from the BBC,” she said. .
“Many people will have serious concerns about the existence of this loan, the circumstances in which it was put in place and the increasingly close relationship between the Conservative government and the senior management of the BBC. This murky arrangement stinks of sky.”
Responding to the report, Mr Sharp told The Sunday Times: ‘There is no conflict when I simply connected, at his request, Mr Blyth with the Cabinet Secretary and had no no other involvement.”
A BBC spokesman said: ‘The BBC has no role in the recruitment of the president and all matters are a matter for the government.
A spokesperson for Mr Johnson told the newspaper: ‘This is rubbish. Richard Sharp never gave financial advice to Boris Johnson, nor did Mr Johnson ask him for financial advice. There has never been any remuneration or compensation to Mr Sharp from Boris Johnson for this service or any other service.
“Mr. Johnson actually had dinner with Mr. Sharp, whom he has known for almost 20 years, and with his cousin. So what? Big deal. All of Mr. Johnson’s financial arrangements were properly declared and recorded on the advice officials.”
