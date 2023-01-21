Jokowi calls for MRT Balaraja-Cikarang project to reach financial close in 2024





Bisnis.comJAKARTA — Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto has explained President Joko Widodo’s directives regarding the East-West or East-West Rapid Transit (MRT) project. The Head of State has requested that the MRT Phase 3 project reach this stage financial close in 2024. This was conveyed by Airlangga during the ministerial coordination meeting regarding the acceleration of the PSN infrastructure at the coordination ministry of economic affairs, Thursday (01/19/2023). “The president’s directive is that this project can be completed or financial close in 2024, so of course we have to follow up on this program,” said Airlangga who is also the chairman of the Committee for the Acceleration of Priority Infrastructure Development (KPPIP), quoted in a press release on Saturday (21/1 /2023) . Airlangga said the East West MRT project is one of the National Strategic Projects (NSPs) whose completion is encouraged. The MRT project route i.e. Balaraja-Cikarang is 84.102 kilometers (km) The construction of facilities and infrastructure is now supported by funding from Japan as the main investor. For information, the capital transport project is valued at IDR 160 trillion and is divided into two development phases, namely phase 1 which covers the DKI Jakarta region, and phase 2 which includes Banten and West Java. The construction of the East-West MRT, Airlangga explained, is in line with the government’s efforts to reduce reliance on fuel consumption and reduce congestion which is Jabodetabek’s main problem. During its construction, the government plans to provide three operational depots for the East-West MRT with about 1.2 million passengers per day. The East-West MRT will also cover 49 areas transit-oriented development (TOD) so that it is planned to provide a solution to mass public transport. In phase 1 of the project, the development will then be divided into stage 1 over 24,527 km which will go through Tomang, Dukuh Atas, Senen, Perintis to Medan Satria. Then, the 9,237 km long stage 2 will pass through Tomang and Kembangan. Airlangga said construction of Phase 1 of the Eeast-West MRT is expected to be completed and operational in 2031, with a construction target of 2024 at the latest. Meanwhile, the construction of Phase 2 of the East-West MRT will be divided into East-West Banten for 29,900 km which will pass through Kembangan, Kelapa Dua, to Balaraja. Then, Java East-West West over 20,438 km which will pass through Medan Satria and Cikarang. The lines and infrastructure of the phase 2 construction should be operational in 2033. Party General Chairman Golkar also noted that there are 27 PSNs in DKI Jakarta with an estimated investment value of IDR 313 trillion. Based on the results of the assessment in January 2023, there are currently three NSPs out of 27 functioning projects. Meanwhile, 4 PSNs are partially operational, 6 PSNs are in the construction phase and 14 PSNs have entered the preparation and transaction phases.

Check out other news and articles on Google News Watch the video below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20230121/98/1620402/jokowi-minta-proyek-mrt-balaraja-cikarang-capai-financial-close-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos