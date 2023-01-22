Politics
‘Ignored facts’: India’s ex-ambassadors slam BBC documentary on PM Modi | Latest India News
The BBC ruined its credibility by making the documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Indian ambassadors said on Saturday amid the ongoing India controversy: The Modi Question, a two-part series. The British broadcaster ignored the facts of the documentary, the former envoys told ANI news agency.
Read also | Center orders blocking of tweets, YouTube videos on BBC documentary on PM Modi: Sources
Bhaswati Mukherjee, India’s former ambassador to the Netherlands, said the BBC has a troubled record in dealing with India as it appears to have a colonial mentality towards India. It does these programs which are highly discriminatory and funded by private partners, not the UK government.
Veena Sikri, former Ambassador to Bangladesh, said: “There is no factual report in the BBC documentary. They completely ignored the rulings of the Supreme Court of India. The 452-page SC judgment completely exonerated PM Modi and explained how the incidents unfolded.
Read also | Propaganda: MEA rejects BBC documentary on Modi
By blaming PM Modi without checking the facts, the BBC has completely destroyed its credibility. I also suspect a strong national angle in the UK against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. They are trying to stir up anti-Indian feelings and destroy relations in India and between India and the UK, Veena said.
PK Seghal, a defense expert, spoke to ANI and said that the more Western countries try to find fault with Prime Minister Modi, the more Indians will realize that he is absolutely necessary for growth. from the country. This is the BBC’s ploy to tear down Modi before the 2024 election. They will use the media to target Modi. The BBC ruined its credibility by releasing this series. It is unfortunate that the Anglo-Saxon world, especially the British, do not want a strong India and a strong prime minister, Seghal said.
More than 300 prominent Indians, including retired judges, bureaucrats and veterans of the armed forces, have signed a statement condemning the BBC for its continuing prejudice against India and its leader.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/facts-ignored-india-s-ex-ambassadors-slam-bbc-s-documentary-on-pm-modi-101674309632816.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
