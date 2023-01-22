I’ve covered four presidents since I joined The New York Times in 2003. Year after year (except during the Trump years), I step into the White House. The rooms are pretty much the same. The immaculate formality is the same. But the culture of each administration is quite different. The culture is set by the president.

The phrase that comes to mind to describe Biden’s White House culture is power grab. Biden and his team do not see America as an embattled and declining superpower. They assume that America is in as strong a position as ever to lead the world.

Bidens’ cheerful confidence is an unsung national asset. As American power has become underappreciated, especially since the election of Donald Trump, a man like Biden, who has been underappreciated most of his life, is in a decent position to help Americans regain confidence in their country and its government.

Right now, Biden faces several significant political, economic, foreign, domestic headwinds. I would describe this administration methodology through these various challenges as incremental pressure and steady progress.

The past year has been awash with examples of this, as Biden has done nothing less than help tame the world. He passed major legislation and led Democrats to a surprisingly successful midterm election. He organized a global coalition to support Ukraine and put Vladimir Putin back on his heels. He took a series of measures to push back Chinese hegemony, including radical controls on semiconductor exports.

Prior to these events, the momentum seemed to be with Bidens’ opponents in each of these instances. Now the momentum is with Biden and his friends.

This year, he will face the same extremists. But they are crucially weak. The fractured House Republicans are controlled by their most outlandish wing. Putin continues to fail in Ukraine. Xi Jinping is plagued by many crises, from COVID to demographic decline to the economy. Biden will have to manage these injured opponents to make sure they don’t lash out in extremis, doing something crazy to disrupt the world.

Republican madness could manifest during the impending debt ceiling crisis. A wing of Republican fiscal terrorists could make such outrageous demands that the United States would be unable to meet its financial obligations. Biden will likely have to work with Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer in the Senate to find a plausible compromise on the debt ceiling. Then the hell has to cajole or pressure a group of vulnerable and reasonable House Republicans, some in districts Biden has won, to break with their party so the compromise can pass through the lower house.

Putin’s madness could manifest itself in a doubling down on his Ukraine adventure or even the ever-present threat of nuclear weapons. The central problem for Putin is that he has no easy way out, other than withdrawal and humiliation. He could try to win the war the traditional Russian way, throwing masses of men into the quagmire. But suppose that doesn’t work. All he has left are nuclear weapons. What is Putin doing then?

Xi’s madness could manifest itself in increasingly aggressive moves in his region and beyond, including an invasion of Taiwan. Xi helped elevate millions of people to middle class status, but suppose he couldn’t live up to the expectations generated by middle class status? His authoritarian nationalism pushed the United States to erect trade barriers and impose export controls. Growing levels of US business investment can no longer be assumed. How does Xi respond to the hostile environment he has created?

In the United States, democracy and liberalism are now winning, and the problems of authoritarianism, national and international, are exposed. But Biden is going to have to thread a series of needles to make sure injured extremists don’t take the world with them.

The stress of this situation does not seem to weigh heavily on Biden and his team.

I would describe this administration methodology with this phrase: constant and progressive pressure. When Putin first invaded Ukraine, the United States was reluctant to acknowledge how it was helping the defenders militarily. But he steadily increased the pressure, moving from supplying Ukraine Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to supplying Patriot air defense systems and armored fighting vehicles. Now, my colleagues report, the Biden administration is considering helping Ukrainians sue Russian shrines in Crimea.

The Biden administration does not appear to seek to decouple the US and Chinese economies. A healthy Chinese economy is in the interests of the Americas for the sake of global stability. But the Biden administration has continued to ramp up pressure on Chinese nationalist tendencies, trying to block Chinese development in, for example, IT, biotech and biomanufacturing.

Bidens’ pressure on Republicans follows the same gradual and steady pattern. Many of the infrastructure projects that were funded by recent legislation are now underway. You can expect to see the president at event after event, like the one he did with Mitch McConnell in Covington, Kentucky, to tout new funding for the Brent Spence Bridge.

The goal is to show the American people that government works and that Biden himself deserves re-election. Bidens will take on GOP extremism, but he hopes to make his own competence the focus of his campaign pitch.

Bill Clinton’s administration has always been associated with the word triangulation going beyond left and right. The word to associate with Biden should be calibrating as much pressure but not too much. It’s a tricky business. Well, see if that works.

