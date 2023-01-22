Anti-Turkish protest in Sweden escalates tensions over NATO bid

Istanbul (AFP) Turkey canceled a visit by Sweden’s defense minister on Saturday following a protest by an anti-Islamic extremist in Stockholm, sparking a fresh crisis as Sweden tries to convince Ankara not to block its bid for the NATO military alliance.

Turkish officials have denounced the authorization granted to Rasmus Paludan, a right-wing Swedish-Danish politician, to organize a demonstration on Saturday outside his embassy in the Swedish capital.

After an almost hour-long diatribe attacking Islam and immigration to Sweden, Paludan sets fire to the Koran with a lighter.

“If you think there shouldn’t be free speech, you have to live somewhere else,” he told the crowd.

Last year, Paludan’s announcement of a Koran burning “tour” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan sparked riots across Sweden.

Turkey has canceled a visit by Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson following a right-wing protest in Stockholm Andy Commins/POOL/AFP

A day after summoning the Swedish ambassador over Paludan’s latest protest, Ankara said it had canceled Defense Minister Pal Jonson’s visit scheduled for January 27 and aimed at overcoming Turkey’s objections. Sweden’s candidacy for NATO.

The meeting “lost its importance and meaning, so we canceled it,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Jonson said the decision to postpone was made jointly with Akar on Friday at the US military base in Ramstein, Germany, where Ukraine’s allies were meeting to discuss new arms supplies for Kyiv.

“Our relationship with Turkey is very important to Sweden, and we look forward to continuing dialogue on common security and defense issues at a later date,” Jonson tweeted.

International outrage

Condemnation poured in from the Muslim world.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation bloc said that “the provocative action…targets Muslims, insults their sacred values ​​and serves as a further example of the alarming level that Islamophobia has reached” and asked Sweden to punish the perpetrators of a “hate crime”.

Saudi Arabia stressed “the importance of spreading the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence and rejecting hatred and extremism”.

The United Arab Emirates declared itself against “all practices aimed at destabilizing security and stability in violation of human and moral values ​​and principles”.

The Gulf Cooperation Council also condemned the protest.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said: “Islamophobic provocations are appalling.”

“Sweden has a great deal of freedom of expression, but that does not imply that the Swedish government, or myself, supports the opinions expressed.”

A protester jumps over a banner depicting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a demonstration by Kurdish supporters in Stockholm Christine OLSSON / TT/AFP news agency

The Paludan demonstration took place under heavy police protection with around 100 people – including a large number of journalists – gathered near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main press secretary, Fahrettin Altun, urged Sweden to “act immediately” against the hate provocations.

“Swedish authorities must realize the reality of terrorist groups trying to prevent Sweden’s NATO membership by poisoning their relations with us,” he tweeted.

A small pro-Turkey demonstration also took place on the other side of the embassy, ​​while a pro-Kurdish rally called by Sweden’s Rojava Committee and others took place in Stockholm, attracting several hundred people. .

“Modern Barbarism”

Swedish police gave permission for the protest after determining it fell under the country’s liberal free speech laws.

But Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said allowing the protest “encouraged hate crimes and Islamophobia”.

“The attack on sacred values ​​is not freedom but modern barbarism,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Devlet Bahceli, leader of the nationalist MHP party, Erdogan’s junior coalition government partner, vowed that “Sweden’s NATO membership will not be approved by parliament”.

A group of protesters set fire to a Swedish flag during a rally outside its consulate in Istanbul and called on Turkey to sever diplomatic ties with Stockholm, an AFP journalist reported.

Another group demonstrated near the Swedish Embassy in Ankara.

Turkey had already summoned the Swedish ambassador on Friday to “condemn this provocative action which is clearly a hate crime – in the strongest terms”, a diplomatic source said.

Already on January 12, the ambassador had been called to respond to a video posted by Sweden’s pro-Kurdish Rojava committee that showed Erdogan swinging his legs from a rope.

A tweet from the group compared Erdogan to Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, who was hung upside down after his execution in the final days of World War II.

Sweden and its neighbor Finland hope to join NATO, abandoning decades of military non-alignment in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But they need the consent of Turkey, a member of the alliance, to join.

Ankara says its approval is conditional on Swedish moves to extradite people it accuses of terrorism or playing a role in the 2016 coup attempt against Erdogan.

Turkey says Sweden has not done enough to crack down on Kurdish groups that Ankara considers “terrorists”.

AFP 2023