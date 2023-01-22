Trump and Ron DeSantis would beat Biden in 2024: survey





President Biden would lose to one of the main Republican rivals if he tries for a second term in 2024, according to a new survey.

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would beat Biden if the 2024 presidential election were held today, Harvard’s CAPS-Harris poll showed Friday – while nearly two-thirds of those polled, 65 %, said Biden should not run for re-election at all.

The online survey of 2,050 registered voters found 46% would back Trump in a 2020 election rematch, with 41% favoring Biden and 13% unsure. Trump’s 5-point advantage was identical to the December poll results.

Biden would lose to DeSantis by a narrower margin of 3 points, according to the survey. The two-term governor, who has not announced a White House bid, would beat the incumbent president 42% to 39%, with 18% undecided.

The still-ongoing Biden classified documents scandal appears to have little impact on this poll, which was conducted Jan. 18-19, less than a week after the Justice Department appointed a special counsel for look into the case. The same survey last month showed a 45% to 40% lead over Trump, while DeSantis led Biden by 4 points, 43% to 39%, last month.

Trump remains the clear favorite of Republicans, with DeSantis in second place, according to the poll. Getty Images The online survey of 2,050 registered voters found 46% would back Trump in a 2020 election rematch, with 41% favoring Biden and 13% unsure.

Trump remains the clear frontrunner among Republicans, the poll found, with 48% backing him in the 2024 Republican primary race. But DeSantis, in second place with 28%, has gained 3 percentage points since December’s edition of the survey.

Trump is in the lead but already has all the votes he can get,” survey co-director Mark Penn told The Hill. “DeSantis is the potential candidate.

DeSantis, with 28% of voters, has gained 3 percentage points since the December edition of the poll. Getty Images

All other potential Republican candidates — including former Trump administration figures like Mike Pence at 7%, Nikki Haley at 3% and Mike Pompeo at 1% — saw single-digit support, according to the survey.

The survey, a weighted online sample drawn from a panel assembled by Harris and Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies, reports no margin of error.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/01/21/both-trump-and-ron-desantis-would-beat-biden-in-2024-survey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos