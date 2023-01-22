Bringing back Boris Johnson would be a disaster for the Tories, says David Davis

ANY move to reinstall Boris Johnson as prime minister will end in disaster at the polls, former Brexit secretary David Davis has warned.

He told GB News: The hard truth is he was very good at being elected mayor of London twice and he did a good job there and that was of course true in 2019 but keep in mind that he was also quite lucky

I did about 17 swing seats in 2019 and the Conservative party, coming into the council realms as you’d expect, and so I knocked on doors and the first thing that came up wasn’t Boris Johnson, the first thing that came up was Jeremy Corbyn.

They were terrified of tax increases and frankly Jeremy Corbyn’s principles, many of them were worried for patriotic reasons.

The second impact on results in 2019 was Nigel Farage. He was the one who knocked out opposition from UKIP in the Tory seats and he completely disappeared, the support when he did that.

In an interview with Esther McVey and Philip Davies on GB News he said: Now Boris has had an impact, of course he has, and any Prime Minister who wins an election has a right to claim that Deserves that. But none of that is true now.

We fell 20 points behind – 10 points under Boris, the other 10 under Liz Truss, supported by Boris’ supporters.

If we came back to my seat now, half the Tories I met on the streets of my seat told me we won’t be voting Conservative as long as you have Boris as your leader. It was a long time ago. And it’s still true.

Asked if Boris Johnson’s supporters would rather lose an election, he said: I can’t read their minds, but the kind of people who talk about the upcoming May election is almost wishing that we were losing.

There are thousands of Conservative advisers we should support and bring back. And when people start talking about May because it’s a tipping point, we’re going to bring Boris back after May, so it looks like they want it.

It is also very bad for the morale of conservative activists. I mean, my activists hate it.

He added: Let’s imagine for a second that we put Boris back in there. You know, he’s got the privileges committee coming up.

Even if he succeeds in persuading the committee that he did not deliberately mislead the House of Commons – I don’t think anyone is now claiming that if he misled the House, the question is whether he did it deliberately, even if he succeeds, the public will see two or three months of people trotting in front of this committee, testifying, saying that we had such and such a party, when we couldn’t not go to a funeral, when we couldn’t go see your mother when she was dying, when you couldn’t attend a wedding.

All these people will watch this in horror. So we have two or three months ahead, and then maybe a conviction against him.

If there is a conviction against him, it could spell disaster for him, as he could end up having a by-election in his own constituency.

He said: And then after that you have the inquiries into how the Covid crisis was handled.

To be fair to Boris, the mistakes made by the British government are the same as those made by almost every other government in the world except Sweden.

But nonetheless, it’s going to be exposed, it’s not the backdrop for someone you want to bring in as a future Prime Minister.

Your lucky general may have become a very, very unlucky gentleman.