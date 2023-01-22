Narendra Modi – Credits deny Pakistan link accusation





The title of the BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question. The Telegraph

The credits of the documentary, India: the Modi questionseem to suggest that it is largely an outside production commissioned by BBC news television, said a BBC journalist with knowledge of how such programs are made. The telegraph. On the face of it, there is no indication of Pakistani or Muslim influence behind the program’s commissioning, although some critics have said it tried from the start to do ax work on Narendra Modi.

Tory peer Rami Ranger, former co-chair of India-Friends Conservatives, challenged BBC Director General Tim Davies in a letter: Please confirm if your Pakistani-origin staff were behind this nonsense. The BBC source said: The key people were Richard Cookson, who produced and directed the series, and executive producer, Mike Radford. They got a scoop when they received the internal Foreign Office report commissioned by Jack Straw. This scoop has not been shared with the BBC’s news sections. Straw was Labor Foreign Secretary under Tony Blair when the Gujarat riots took place in 2002. He was the Labor MP for Blackburn, which has a large Muslim population, so he was under pressure from the constituency. But at the same time, as foreign minister, he would have realized that India was an important country, the BBC source said. Chris Ogden, listed as a serial consultant, has not yet responded to a query from this newspaper. He is a Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor in Asian Security at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. His university entrance says: He joined the University of St Andrews in 2010, and his research analyzes the relationship between national identity, security and domestic politics in South Asia (primarily India) and East Asia (mainly China), as well as the rise of great powers, authoritarianism in world politics and China’s coming world order. Chris is also interested in the role of norms and identity in international relations and the analytical uses of social psychology. He previously taught at the universities of Edinburgh, Glasgow and Durham, as well as the Chinese University of Hong Kong. In 2018, Chris founded the European Scholars of South Asian International Relations (ESSAIR) research network. Ogden has written extensively on India and authored an article, Thinking big: Modis Foreign Policy Policies for India, for the Foreign Policy Center in January 2018. There is nothing in the mostly academic article that Modi or his supporters would find objectionable. Making India one of the world’s few major powers was the Modi regime’s first major strategic priority, the article begins. The documentary producers, who allegedly helped decide who would be interviewed, are named Lovejit Dhaliwal and Sadhana Subramaniam. Journalist/producer Dhaliwal, who also did not respond to an email from this newspaper, says of herself: An award-winning documentary filmmaker and investigative journalist with skills honed over a 20-year career at the BBC. Speaks three languages, has a high degree of awareness of multicultural and multi-faith issues. Worked in the field in India, Australia, the Netherlands as well as the United Kingdom. Has also worked as a documentary/news producer and series producer for podcasts.

