NU Healthy Walk 2023, Jokowi: With health, our country will be strong





TEMPO.CO, Solo – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi Along with tens of thousands of Nahdlatul Ulama members, they participated in the NU Health March 2023 to welcome the 1st Century of NU, on Sunday, January 22, 2023. The activity started and ended in front of Mangkunegaran Temple . In his remarks before the 2023 NU Healthy Walk participants departed, Jokowi expressed his great appreciation for the Sports and Arts Week (Porseni) event and the healthy walk that took place. NOT by Kota Solo. “We hope that with Porseni and healthy walks, all Nahdliyin members will be healthy and all Indonesian citizens will be healthy. With health, our country will be strong,” Jokowi said. Jokowi further praised the participants for the healthy walk and hoped they could participate well in the activity. “Later, I will participate from beginning to end, God willing,” he said again during the opening of the NU Health Walk event. Previously, the General Chairman of the Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) KH Yahya Cholil Staquf also delivered his speech at the event. Yahya invited all NU members and the people of the whole Indonesian nation to welcome the 1st century of NU. “Today our leaders are here to help us, so we will never be far from equaling our leaders, to take care of Indonesia, to protect Indonesia, to safeguard the security of the nation and the State. Insya Allah and the blessings mandated by the founders of NU, for 100 years this year and in the future, we will have a more glorious future,” Yahya said. Coinciding with momentum Lunar new year 2023, Yahya also wished a happy Chinese New Year to the Chinese celebrating it. “I wish a happy Chinese New Year to our brothers and sisters of Chinese descent. Gong xi fa chai,” he said. Jokowi following a health walk accompanied by First Lady Iriana Jokowi. Not forgetting Jokowi’s first grandson, Jan Ethes also participated in the activity along with his father, Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and his mother, Selvi Ananda. A number of officials were also seen attending and taking part in the healthy march, including BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Sports Minister Zainuddin Amali, Law and Security Coordinating Minister Mahfud Md, Chief of the National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Speaker of Indonesian MP Bambang Soesatyo, Speaker of Indonesian Parliament Puan Maharani, Indonesian Member of Parliament Aria Bima, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, Mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Prince Kanjeng Gusti Adipati Arya (KGPAA) Mangkunagoro X. Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1682450/jalan-sehat-nu-2023-jokowi-dengan-kesehatan-negara-kita-akan-kuat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos