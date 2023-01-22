‘Light of hope straight ahead’: China celebrates Spring Festival

This year’s Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, falls on January 22, which is the most important holiday in the Chinese calendar and an occasion for family reunions.

During virtual talks with the general public across the country ahead of the Spring Festival, President Xi Jinping wished Chinese people of all ethnic groups a healthy and happy life in the Year of the Rabbit and expressed his hope that the country will experience prosperity on Wednesday. .

He spoke to medical workers at a hospital, elderly people at a nursing home, workers at an outlying oil field, travelers and staff at a high-speed rail station, vendors and customers in a wholesale market and residents of an ethnic minority village via video link, and expressed his warm attention and sincere concern.

Expressing sincere greetings to the general public and those who are still working hard at their posts, Xi said his heart is tied to the hearts of the masses.

The Chinese president appreciated the efforts and contributions of the general public to overcome all kinds of difficulties and challenges over the past year, which has been extraordinary and difficult.

“Perseverance Means Victory”

With the downgrading of COVID-19 management from Class A to Class B since Jan. 8, China is shifting its COVID-19 response from infection control to prevention and treatment of severe cases.

But the health of the population remains at the forefront of the government’s agenda as prevention measures enter a new stage.

Speaking about the country’s response to COVID-19, Xi said on Wednesday that the light of hope is ahead.

“We have now entered a new phase of response to COVID-19. Difficult challenges remain, but the light of hope is right in front of us. Perseverance means victory,” Xi told healthcare workers and inpatients at the First Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province by link. video.

During a video-link conversation with elderly people and staff at a welfare home in Fuzhou, capital of east China’s Fujian Province, on the same day, Xi said that stricter epidemic prevention and health management measures should be taken in nursing homes and welfare facilities to prevent clusters. of infection, as the elderly are the top priority in the current stage of COVID-19 response.

He called for efforts to increase medical resources and the provision of medical services and drugs, and to prepare medical treatment for serious cases in particular.

Speaking with villagers in Mianyang, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, via video link, Xi said he was mainly concerned about rural areas and rural residents after the country adjusted its COVID-19 response measures.

He called for improving medical care for those most vulnerable to the virus in rural areas and ensuring rural residents’ health and normal functioning at work and in life to the fullest extent possible.

Traveling Safely During the Spring Festival

As the first travel rush after the country optimized its COVID-19 policies, China’s Ministry of Transport estimated that more than 2.1 billion passenger trips would be made during the Spring Festival season and the total air, rail and road travel is expected to double last year’s number and reach 70.3% over the same period in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

The Chinese president asked passengers whether they were returning home for family reunions or traveling and reminded them of safety awareness when traveling, during virtual discussions with passenger railway staff at the station from East Zhengzhou.

He called for efforts to ensure safe and healthy travel for people and smooth and orderly flows of essential supplies and strengthen monitoring and early warning of extreme weather conditions and carry out safety reviews to prevent safety accidents. majors.

Stable energy supply and prices

The Chinese president also expressed concern about energy supply and commodity prices during the Spring Festival season, both of which have a greater effect on people’s livelihoods.

Noting that winter is the peak season for energy consumption in China, Xi said no effort should be spared to ensure the supply of coal, electricity, oil and natural gas, and to maintain their stable prices, during his virtual conversation with employees of the Tarim Oilfield in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwest China.

In discussions with vendors and customers at Xinfadi Wholesale Market, a major fresh produce market in Beijing, Xi said the “vegetable basket”, “rice bag” and “plate of fruits” of the people were linked to thousands of households and constituted the most basic means of subsistence. people.

Smooth delivery, sufficient and diverse supplies and market price stability of such products should be ensured during the holidays so that people can enjoy a happy and healthy Chinese New Year, Xi said. – CGTN