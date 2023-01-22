Politics
Narendra Modi – Loose Jab at Center on BBC Documentary Block
Documentary criticizes measures such as the new citizenship regime, adopted under the watch of Modis as prime minister, as derogations from constitutional secularism
Narendra Modi.
New Delhi
Posted on 22.01.23, 03:48
The Center came under fire on Saturday after reports emerged that it had ordered the blocking of internet access to a BBC documentary which holds Chief Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the 2002 riots in Gujarat.
The two-part BBC documentary, India: the Modi questiondid not air in India, but clips and links to pirated versions of its first episode, which aired on BBC2 in the UK on January 15, have been circulating widely on social media.
Many such links on YouTube had already been banned by the platform itself for breaching BBC copyrights. The ability for Indian users to access the BBC iPlayer website through commercial virtual private networks remains.
The documentary also criticizes measures like the new citizenship regime, adopted under the watch of Modis as prime minister, as derogations from constitutional secularism.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinamul Rajya Sabha leader Derek OBrien tweeted screenshots of Twitter’s email informing him that his tweet with a YouTube link to the documentary was blocked in India due to a legal request. No other details were given.
OBrien tweeted: [email protected] @TwitterIndia removed my tweet from #BBCDocumentary, it got thousands of views @BBC 1am docu exposes how PM @narendramodi hates minorities Here is the mail I received. See also the fragile reason given. Oppn will continue to fight the good fight.
CENSORSHIP@Twitter @TwitterIndia REMOVED MY TWEET from #BBCDocumentaryit received thousands of views
1 hour @BBC docu lays out how PM @Narendra Modi HATE MINORITIES
Here is the mail I received. See also fragile reason given. Oppn will continue to fight the good fight pic.twitter.com/8lfR0XPViJ
Derek O’Brien | ‘ (@derekobrienmp) January 21, 2023
The Centre, YouTube and Twitter have made no public statement about this.
Congress tweeted a graphic showing a news flash of the Center’s move and wrote, “Darpok (Coward)!”
Audrey Truschke, associate professor of South Asian history at Rutgers University in the United States, tweeted: “Far-right hateful ideologies can never stand up to scrutiny, and #Hindutva does not. exception.
Journalist Rana Ayyub tweeted: “Not a good look for India in the year it hosts the G20 summit hailing India as the mother of democracy. The Indian government has asked to remove the BBC documentary criticizing Prime Minister Modi from all platforms including Twitter, YouTube etc.
Mahila Congress Acting President Netta D’Souza tweeted an excerpt from the documentary and said, “Do you think the internal affairs of a state are not for public dialogue? Why shouldn’t a state accused of tolerating violence against a religious minority be questioned about its human rights policy? »
Clips tweeted by Ayyub and D’Souza were still accessible late into the evening.
Several retired bureaucrats led by former RAW chief Sanjeev Tripathi and former ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee, and others, issued a statement condemning the documentary. The 302 signatories included former Chief Justice of the High Court of Rajasthan, Justice Anil Deo Singh, and former Foreign Secretary Shashank.
In a note titled ‘BBC’s ‘India: The Modi Question’: Delusions of British Imperial Resurrection? they wrote: “Not this time. Not with our leader. Not with India. Never under our supervision! Once again, the basic negativity, negativity and relentless prejudice of the BBC towards India has resurfaced in documentary form….
“So now we have the archetypal British imperialism of the past in India standing as both judge and jury, to resurrect the Hindu-Muslim tensions that were largely the creation of British politics of the Raj to divide and conquer.”
The memo confirms the new citizenship scheme, the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the Supreme Court’s own memo to Modi in a riot conspiracy case. He praises the criminalization of instant triple talaq saying:
“The only Muslim-specific measure introduced by Prime Minister Modi is meant to protect and empower Muslim women.”
The signatories said: “This documentary is not a neutral critique, it is not about exercising creative freedom, it is not even about a dissenting, dissenting point of view. This is actually a visibly reasoned indictment against our leader, a fellow Indian and a patriot.
