Narendra Modi – Loose Jab at Center on BBC Documentary Block

Documentary criticizes measures such as the new citizenship regime, adopted under the watch of Modis as prime minister, as derogations from constitutional secularism

New Delhi

Posted on 22.01.23, 03:48

The Center came under fire on Saturday after reports emerged that it had ordered the blocking of internet access to a BBC documentary which holds Chief Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the 2002 riots in Gujarat. The two-part BBC documentary, India: the Modi questiondid not air in India, but clips and links to pirated versions of its first episode, which aired on BBC2 in the UK on January 15, have been circulating widely on social media.

Many such links on YouTube had already been banned by the platform itself for breaching BBC copyrights. The ability for Indian users to access the BBC iPlayer website through commercial virtual private networks remains. The documentary also criticizes measures like the new citizenship regime, adopted under the watch of Modis as prime minister, as derogations from constitutional secularism. At 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinamul Rajya Sabha leader Derek OBrien tweeted screenshots of Twitter’s email informing him that his tweet with a YouTube link to the documentary was blocked in India due to a legal request. No other details were given. OBrien tweeted: [email protected] @TwitterIndia removed my tweet from #BBCDocumentary, it got thousands of views @BBC 1am docu exposes how PM @narendramodi hates minorities Here is the mail I received. See also the fragile reason given. Oppn will continue to fight the good fight.

CENSORSHIP@Twitter @TwitterIndia REMOVED MY TWEET from #BBCDocumentaryit received thousands of views 1 hour @BBC docu lays out how PM @Narendra Modi HATE MINORITIES Here is the mail I received. See also fragile reason given. Oppn will continue to fight the good fight pic.twitter.com/8lfR0XPViJ Derek O’Brien | ‘ (@derekobrienmp) January 21, 2023