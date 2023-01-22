Tensions are rising between Trkiye and Sweden as the Nordic country’s NATO bid hangs in the balance

Amid Sweden’s bid for NATO membership, protests in Stockholm against Trkiye, the Nordic country’s guardian joining the military alliance, have sharply increased tensions between the two countries.

During the protests, an anti-immigrant politician from the far-right fringe burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish embassy.

The Turkish ministry urged Sweden to take necessary action against the perpetrators and called on all countries to take concrete action against Islamophobia.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the despicable attack on our holy book,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

“Allowing this anti-Islamic act, which targets Muslims and insults our sacred values, under the guise of freedom of expression is totally unacceptable.”

A protester prepares to jump on a banner bearing the likeness of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a demonstration organized by the Kurdish Democratic Society Center in Sweden. ( PA: Christine Olsson )

A separate demonstration was held in the city in support of the Kurds and against Sweden’s bid for NATO membership.

Sweden needs Ankara’s support to enter the military alliance.

A group of pro-Turkish protesters also staged a rally outside the embassy.

All three events had police permits.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said the Islamophobic provocations were appalling.

“Sweden has a great deal of freedom of expression, but that does not imply that the Swedish government, or myself, supports the views expressed,” Billstrom said on Twitter.

The cremation of the Koran was carried out by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line.

Mr Paludan, who also has Swedish nationality, has staged a number of protests in the past where he burned the Koran.

Mr Paludan could not be reached by Reuters for comment. In the permit he obtained from the police, it is stated that his demonstration was organized against Islam and what he called Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s attempt to influence freedom of expression in Sweden.

Several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Kuwait, have denounced the burning of the Koran.

“Saudi Arabia calls for spreading the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence, and rejects hatred and extremism,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine, but all 30 member states must approve their application.

Trkiyehas said Sweden in particular must first take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and a group it accuses of attempting a coup in 2016.

At the demonstration to protest against Sweden’s NATO bid and to show their support for the Kurds, speakers stood in front of a large red banner reading: ‘We are all PKK’, referring to the Workers’ Party of Kurdistan which is banned in Trkiye, Sweden, and the United States among other countries, and addressed several hundred pro-Kurdish and left-wing supporters.

“We will continue our opposition to Sweden’s NATO bid,” Thomas Pettersson, spokesman for Alliance Against NATO and one of the organizers of the protest, told Reuters.

Police said the situation was calm at all three protests.

In Istanbul, people from a group of around 200 protesters set fire to a Swedish flag in front of the Swedish consulate in response to the Koran burning.

Swedish minister’s visit canceled

Earlier on Saturday, Trkiyes said that due to a lack of measures to restrict protests, he had canceled a planned visit to Ankara by Sweden’s defense minister.

Mr Jonson said separately that he and Mr Akar met on Friday at a gathering of Western allies in Germany and decided to postpone the planned meeting.

A group of around 200 protesters set fire to a Swedish flag outside the Istanbul consulate in response to the Quran burning. ( Reuters: Umit Bektas )

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said he discussed with Mr Erdogan the lack of measures to curb protests in Sweden against Trkiye and conveyed Ankara’s reaction to Mr Jonson on the sidelines of a Ukrainian Defense Contact Group meeting.

“It is unacceptable not to move or react to these [protests]“, Mr. Akar said, according to a statement from the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

“The necessary things had to be done, measures should have been taken.”

Trkiye’s foreign ministry had already summoned the Swedish ambassador on Friday about the planned protests.

Finland and Sweden have signed a tripartite agreement with Trkiyein 2022 aimed at overcoming Ankara’s objections to joining NATO.

Sweden claims to have fulfilled its part of the memorandum but Trkiye is demanding more, including the extradition of 130 people it considers terrorists.

