Documents show Imran Khan raised 4.8 billion rupees for flood victims





For fundraising, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had opened three bank accounts, one each at Bank of Punjab, Bank of Khyber and National Bank of Pakistan.

Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, who was also the former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation and who was tasked by former Prime Minister Imran Khan to oversee the collection and distribution of funds for the victims of the rains and devastating floods in Pakistan, revealed that the Khans live telethons have received pledges amounting to Rs 15 billion, of which Rs 4.6 billion has been received so far.

But rival politicians and social media users have accused Nishtar and Khan’s political party of overstating the amount it has raised so far.

Nishtar’s statement is accurate. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has managed to raise Rs 4.8 billion so far.

Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique tweeted late last year that the PTI had been promised 13 billion rupees through telethons.

Now, Sania Nishtar tells us that 4.3 billion rupees have been collected so far, which is present in the bank accounts, he wrote, how did the amount increase by two thirds? And in which accounts is the money present?

Her tweet has received over 1,000 retweets and 2,000 likes, at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user accused Dr Sania Nishtar of lying about the Rs 4 billion in bank accounts. State Bank data only shows 50 million rupees, the user wrote.

Documents shared by Sania Nishtar with Geo Fact Check show that PTI received 4.8 billion rupees out of the promised 15 billion rupees, during three live telethons hosted by Imran Khan last year.

For fundraising, PTI had opened three bank accounts, one at Bank of Punjab, Bank of Khyber and National Bank of Pakistan, while the Insaf Relief Foundation in the United States also collects donations on behalf of by Imran Khan.

At the Bank of Punjab, the amount collected so far is Rs 3.4 billion, according to bank documents.

At Bank of Khyber, PTI has received Rs 1.2 billion and at National Bank of Pakistan, it has raised Rs 2.7 million so far.

The Insaf Relief Foundation raised $650,000 (148.85 million rupees).

Meanwhile, government officials with knowledge of the matter also confirmed the amount to Geo Fact Check on condition of anonymity.

