India blocks links to BBC show criticizing Modi





Government says depiction of sectarian violence when Modi was chief minister of Gujarat is ‘propaganda’



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters as he arrives to cast his ballot during the Gujarat State Assembly elections in Ahmedabad on December 5 last year. (Photo: Reuters) NEW DELHI: The Indian government has asked social media giants Twitter and YouTube to remove videos and tweets about a BBC documentary about the 2002 religious riots in Gujarat state Prime Minister Narendra Modis. The Foreign Ministry on Thursday called the book, which criticizes Modi’s role, a “propaganda piece”. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued instructions to block several videos hosted on YouTube of the first episode of the documentary, titled India: the Modi questionKanchan Gupta, a former journalist and adviser to the ministry, said in Twitter posts on Saturday. Orders were also issued to Twitter to block more than 50 tweets with links to YouTube videos, Gupta added. Content blocking is permitted via “emergency powers” under India’s information technology rules and YouTube and Twitter have complied, Gupta said. Google did not respond to an email seeking comment on whether it had been ordered to remove the BBC documentary links or removed the videos for copyright infringement. Twitter also did not respond to email queries. India has seen a rise in anti-Muslim sentiment as Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party have pursued their Hindu nationalist agenda since coming to power in 2014. More than 1,000 people – mostly Muslims – have been killed in sectarian violence across Gujarat after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims was set on fire by a Muslim mob in 2002. Rights groups man blamed Modi for doing little to stop the violence, allegations which he denied. and later dismissed by the Supreme Court of India. The BBC restricted the broadcast of the documentary in India. Posting the film on social media would be “a violation of intellectual property rights”, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2488142/india-blocks-links-to-bbc-show-critical-of-modi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

