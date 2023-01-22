Jokowi joins solo Harlah NU health walk with First Lady and Jan Ethes





SOLOKOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with First Lady Iriana Jokowi and her grandson Jan Ethes Srinarenda Green walk Anniversary Celebration (Harlah) A Century in the City SoloCentral Java, which begins at 06:00 WIB, Sunday (22/1/2022). It was found that DPR President Puan Maharani, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, Mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka and a number of Indonesian Ministers and General Chairman of the Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) KH Yahya Cholil Staquf participated in this activity. “I really appreciate Porseni and green walk organized in the city of Solo, it is hoped that the Porseni and Healthy Walk will allow all the inhabitants of Nahdliyin to be healthy. And all Indonesian citizens are healthy. With health, our country will be strong. I wish you a good health walk and participate from start to finish, God willing,” President Jokowi said, ahead of the health walk on Sunday (22/1/2023). Also Read: Healthy March with President Jokowi, Thousands Invade Mangkunegaran Temple Panoutan Kompas.com, the group walked from Mangkunegaran Temple, west through Ronggowarsito Street and Dr. Sutomo Street to Slamet Riyadi Street. Then walk east on Jalan Slamet Riyadi to Jalan Diponegoro, until you finally come to the Triwindu market area. About 50,000 Nahdliyin residents took part in this activity. Thousands of personnel from the police, army and elements of the government of the city of Solo (Pemkot) guarded the road or road taken by President Jokowi. Earlier, at around 04:30 WIB, locals had gathered for the dawn prayer ahead of the health march. Also Read: Here is the route and traffic engineering for a healthy walk with President Jokowi during NU Harlah in Solo Earlier, Solo Transportation Agency Traffic Division Chief Ari Wibowo said that during the healthy march, lane sterilization on Jalan Ronggowarsito started at 04:00 WIB. As for the route to Slamet Riyadi, it will be done as usual as it coincides with the Car Free Day (CFD) of Simpang Empat Purwosari at Gladak Roundabout. Apart from this, his party has also prepared eight parking areas spread over a number of healthy walking routes, namely Jalan Hasanudin, Jalan Dr Supomo, Jalan Dr Cipto, Jalan Bayangkara, Jalan Museum, Jalan Imam Bonjol and Fort Vastenburg.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regional.kompas.com/read/2023/01/22/070543678/jokowi-ikut-jalan-sehat-harlah-nu-di-solo-bersama-ibu-negara-dan-jan-ethes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

