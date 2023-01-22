Why China’s falling birth rate is a nightmare for President Xi Jinping | World | News

President Xi Jinping will experience a list of woes

But this weekend’s celebrations will only add to a growing list of woes for President Xi Jinping. Its dreams of overtaking the United States as the world’s largest economy were shattered last week when official figures showed China’s population was set to fall 10 years earlier than expected.

India, meanwhile, will overtake its neighbor to become the most populous country in the world. New Year festivities usually bring joy to the nation, as hundreds of millions of people return from cities to visit families in rural China in the world’s biggest migration event. But this will be the first time many will be able to share pandemic stories. Chinese expert Dean Cheng said: “XI had a choice: maintain its zero-Covid policy and lockdown and deny hundreds of millions their only opportunity to see their families for the year, or roll the dice and remove the Covid restrictions. “But it’s a risky move. People will be able to share stories about what happened to them over the last year – stories of corruption, inconsistencies, of being welded together in buildings because of the covid rules, “Until now, these issues have been seen as local issues. But when these experiences are exchanged, they will become a national issue. And that makes them Xi’s issue.” He added: “Covid is already exploding across China. What happens when people in the cities bring it to their elderly parents? What if the Covid apps that every person is forced to use? ‘have become red during transit?’

Spring Festival flower market opens after Covid peak

It comes as dramatic new figures reveal that China’s population is set to decline for the first time in six decades – a full decade earlier than expected. The figures represent a blow to XI, which is already grappling with a slowing economy and the fallout from last year’s disastrous zero Covid policy, which turned away foreign investors and sparked widespread protests. Not only will it make it difficult for China’s beleaguered economy to recover, but it will also spell the end of any hope of overtaking the United States to become the world’s largest economy, Britain’s leading economics expert said last night. supply chain. The days when China was effectively the factory of the world are coming to an end, warned Oliver Chapman, CEO of supply chain specialists OCI. I don’t see how he will ever surpass the United States now.” China had 1.41175 billion people at the end of 2022 and a birth rate of just 7 per 1,000 people, according to its National Bureau of Statistics. The drop of 850,000 people marks the beginning of a long period of demographic decline. But it’s good news for India and democracies looking for a more reliable partner to invest in. India’s population stands at 1.414 billion and will soon overtake that of its neighbor for the first time.

Importantly, it benefits from a much younger population, with a median age of 28 compared to China’s 38, where the ratio of retirees to workers is expected to reach 43% by 2050. Much of China’s problems are the result of self-inflicted wounds. Although its one-child policy was finally ended in 2015, the number of marriages has halved since then and desperate efforts to persuade people to reproduce – including financial incentives – are failing. Its latest meager growth figures of 3% mark the end of a 30-year golden era, and youth unemployment is at 20%. Xi’s tenure has seen the imposition of draconian and nationalist policies that have reversed economic liberalization and impeded free enterprise within China’s borders. Some of China’s wealthiest tycoons, including Alibaba founder Jack Ma, have fled following a crackdown on the tech industry. And Xi’s recent U-turn on his zero Covid policy is unlikely to restore the confidence of foreign investors burned by the disruption it has caused. China is still heavily reliant on manufacturing, but many companies have been forced to hedge their supply chain bets and find alternatives. They won’t be coming back to China,” Chapman said last night.

President Xi flip-flops on his zero Covid policy

With the number of Covid sufferers now plummeting, things are unlikely to improve quickly. Some Western companies that use China for manufacturing have seen delivery times drop from three to nine months as factories continue to close. Manufacturing in Vietnam or Mexico can be a little more expensive, but for the first time, this is mitigated by the fact that delivery times are much shorter,” he said. India saw a doubling of iPhone exports last year after Apple started moving production from China. China also faces other institutional problems, he warned. China reached the Lewis Turning Point – where surplus rural labor is shrinking and wages are starting to rise – in 2010. Compare that to India, which has a younger population, is more invested in the tech industry, still has large states like Uttar Pradesh that are vastly underdeveloped, and a geographically shorter supply chain. Simply put, India has growth potential that China no longer has.