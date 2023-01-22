Pakistan still there in 2023





Author: Michael Kugelman, Wilson Center

For much of 2022, Pakistani politics was in a state of grave crisis, exacerbating concurrent economic, humanitarian and security challenges. Overall, 2022 has been a nightmarish year for Pakistan.

The origin of the political crisis is a falling out between two close allies, former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. After Khan became prime minister in 2018, he enjoyed a close relationship with Bajwa, who at the time held the most powerful political post in a country with a long heritage of military rule and influence.

Their relationship began to sour in late 2021 when the two disagreed over the process for appointing a new spy chief. Other factors, from Khan’s anti-Western rhetoric to his appointment of a political ally as Punjab’s chief minister, contributed to rising tensions between Khan and the military in early 2022.

As Khan’s relations with Bajwa suffered and Pakistan’s debt-ridden economy grew increasingly fragile, Khan and his party struggled to govern on multiple fronts. The opposition sensed Khan’s vulnerability and staged a series of anti-government protests. In April 2022, the opposition ousted Khan from power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence, the first time in Pakistan’s history that such a move against a prime minister was successful. Given the political influence of the army chief, the vote of no confidence would not have taken place without the support of the Bajwas.

Khan resigned but called the vote illegitimate, decrying it as part of a regime change orchestrated by opposition and military leaders and sponsored by the US government. There is no evidence of US involvement in ousting Khans.

Khan returned to opposition and resumed the role of street mobilizer he had long played before 2018. He organized large rallies that demanded snap elections currently scheduled for October 2023 and condemned the new government, l army and the United States. He also accused his political rivals of being traitors. In a country where the public tends to assume the worst of its political leaders and the intentions of the United States, the narrative has been widely embraced and has helped boost Khans’ popularity. His party won several local elections during this period.

Islamabad, for its part, played a punitive political role. He threatened and arrested key aides and journalists close to Khan. This dangerous polarization and tightrope approach culminated in the attempted assassination of Khan in November as he was leading a long march to Islamabad. Khan blamed senior civilian, military and intelligence officials for the attack.

After the assassination attempt, the crisis subsided. Khan halted his street protests to recover from leg injuries, which lowered the political temperature. A key source of political uncertainty was eliminated in late November, when Lieutenant General Asim Munir succeeded Bajwa as army chief of staff. The departure of the Bajwas removed a major contributor to the country’s spiraling polarization.

Khan accepted Munirs’ nomination, and by the end of 2022 he had reduced the intensity of his anti-military rhetoric. That’s likely because Khan wants to return to power and knows that in a country where the military remains a formidable political player, his re-election prospects are boosted by patching up ties with the military. In another sign of de-escalation, Khan called off his long march in late November and instead tried unsuccessfully to pressure Islamabad into accepting a snap election.

In 2022, Pakistan was also hit by acute economic stress, catastrophic summer floods and an upsurge in terrorism. But with a never-ending political crisis hogging Islamabad’s attention, the beleaguered government has failed to allocate the political bandwidth needed to craft an economic strategy, pursue flood recovery and develop a disaster relief plan. terrorism.

At the end of 2022, the economy was at risk of default as foreign exchange reserves began to slip into the single digits. Millions of flood victims are still in desperate need of food and health aid and the Pakistani Taliban have also re-developed their presence in the country.

Among the many crises to hit Pakistan in 2022, it ended the year with its economy in a particularly alarming state. Food inflation soared to 35% in December and headline inflation was at its highest level in 40 years. Stable exchange rates and the country’s general economic malaise have had a negative impact on exports. The International Monetary Fund, concerned about government subsidies, has delayed the release of much-needed aid, leaving Islamabad to scramble to secure emergency funds from China and its Gulf allies.

The floods in Pakistan have prolonged its economic misery, with damage estimated at US$40 billion. With nearly 40 percent of Pakistan’s main food crops and livestock damaged or destroyed by the floods, the sparse harvests will reduce agricultural production and worsen food shortages.

Pakistan will face these same acute challenges in 2023. They will be much easier to address if the political environment is less charged and polarized. But that is unlikely to happen. While the political crisis may have eased to some degree, Khan and the government remain at loggerheads, and neither side has indicated a willingness to make concessions.

Pakistan enters 2023 with worsening economic and security problems, flood victims still in need of help, a hyperpolarized political environment and an unpopular government struggling to cope. Last year may have been a nightmare for Pakistan, but this year could be just as bad or even worse.

Michael Kugelman is Deputy Director of the Asia Program and Senior Associate for South Asia at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, Washington, DC.

This article is part of a series of EAF special features on 2022 in review and the year ahead.

