Politics
India asks YouTube and Twitter to block links to BBC film on Modi | News
The Indian government has ordered Twitter and YouTube to block links sharing a BBC documentary, which takes a critical look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the deadly 2002 Gujarat riots, according to local media and a government adviser. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. .
Several YouTube videos from the first episode of the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question and more than 50 tweets with links to the YouTube videos have been removed, said Kanchan Gupta, a senior adviser at the Ministry of Information and Communication. Broadcasting, tweeted the Saturday.
He said the content had been blocked using emergency powers under the 2021 IT rules. @YouTube and @Twitter complied with the instructions, he tweeted.
Subject: GUJARAT POGROM
Politically motivated violence
The aim was to purge Muslims from Hindu areas
Has all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing
Narendra Modi directly responsible.
A new BBC film reveals a UK government report in 2002.
Watch: https://t.co/3DOiZu6eQY pic.twitter.com/PbUfCrc5yN
Churumuri (@churumuri) January 18, 2023
The first episode of the two-part documentary series, which aired on January 17, followed Modis’ early years as a politician and his rise through the ranks of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Modi was the chief minister of the western state of Gujarat when he was plagued by communal riots that left more than 1,000 people dead, most of them Muslims. The violence erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims caught fire, killing 59 people.
The documentary first revealed a UK government report into the deadly religious riots of 2002. The UK report said the events had all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing, the documentary showed.
Jack Straw, who was Britain’s foreign secretary at the time of the violence, was also interviewed in the documentary and said the allegations against Modi had undermined his reputation.
These were very serious claims that Chief Minister Modi had played a fairly active role in pulling out the police and tacitly encouraging Hindu extremists, Straw said. This was a particularly glaring example.
What we did was open an investigation and have a team go to Gujarat and find out for themselves what happened. And they produced a very comprehensive report, he added.
The report also claimed there was widespread rape of Muslim women during the 2002 violence. It added that the aim of the riots was to purge Muslims from Hindu areas, which critics said today became state policy under the BJP’s Hindu nationalist agenda.
In 2013, the UK ended a 10-year boycott of Modi following the 2002 riots that killed three British citizens.
CENSORSHIP@Twitter @TwitterIndia REMOVED MY TWEET from #BBCDocumentaryit received thousands of views
1 hour @BBC docu lays out how PM @Narendra Modi HATE MINORITIES
Here is the mail I received. See also fragile reason given. Oppn will continue to fight the good fight pic.twitter.com/8lfR0XPViJ
Derek O’Brien | ‘ (@derekobrienmp) January 21, 2023
propaganda piece
The documentary was not made available in India, but it was uploaded to several YouTube channels and shared widely on Twitter, with a number of trending hashtags such as #BBCDocumentary #BBCQuitIndia and #GujaratRiots, among others. The second episode will air on January 24.
India’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday labeled the documentary as propaganda.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the film was intended to promote a discredited narrative. He added that a bias, a lack of objectivity and a lingering colonial mindset are clearly visible.
This makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it, and we do not wish to honor such efforts, he told a news conference in New Delhi. .
The BBC, Britain’s state broadcaster, said its documentary on Modi had been rigorously researched.
The documentary has been rigorously researched to the highest editorial standards, the BBC said in a statement.
A wide range of voices, witnesses and experts were approached, and we presented a range of opinions, including responses from people in the BJP. We have offered the Indian government the right to answer questions raised in the series which it has refused to answer.
The UK Foreign Office has yet to comment on the matter. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he disagreed with Modi’s characterization in response to a question in parliament.
Accused of failing to stop the riots, Modi denied the charges and was exonerated in 2012 following an investigation by India’s top court. Another petition challenging his exoneration was dismissed last year.
Modi has defended his handling of the worst religious violence in post-independence India and refused to apologize. In the documentary, he told the BBC reporter that the police under his command had done a great job of controlling the violence in 2002.
Jill McGivering, who interviewed Modi in 2002 for the BBC, recalled in the documentary: He [Modi] struck me as a very charismatic, very powerful and quite menacing figure.
Several Gujarat BJP leaders and their supporters have been sentenced to long prison terms for their involvement in the violence, but many are now free on bail and 11 men accused of gang rape have been freed by the BJP. in Modis power last year.
Human rights activists and officials who helped fight for justice for the victims of the riots have faced prosecution, some of whom have been imprisoned.
Since Modi became prime minister in 2014, the country has seen an increase in attacks on Muslims, who make up 15% of India’s 1.4 billion people.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/21/india-asks-youtube-twitter-to-block-links-of-bbc-film-on-modi-gujarat-riots
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India asks YouTube and Twitter to block links to BBC film on Modi | News
- MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Sequoyah alum writes songs to preserve language | Culture & Leisure
- How Michigan hockey vs. Minnesota to watch (1/21/23): TV channel, game time, live stream
- Google Layoffs: Google Layoffs: Read the full email CEO Sundar Pichai sent to employees
- Rep. George Santos admits dressing in drag, denies being a ‘queen’
- A 2.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks
- Babylon review – sound and fury in the silence of Hollywood
- Pakistan still there in 2023
- Avengers Actor Jeremy Renner Says His 30+ Broken Bones Are Healing Well
- Men’s tennis surpasses UT Tyler for third consecutive win
- Google parents say 12,000 jobs must be lost
- Brook Hill sweeps the Dallas Covenant brilliantly | Sports