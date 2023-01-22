Mitch Daniels angers Trump supporters as he considers Senate bid





At 73, Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. has weathered decades of political battles as a staffer, strategist, White House official and governor of Indiana. Now, after a 10-year hiatus during which he served as president of Purdue University, he is eyeing a political comeback. His interest in a Senate campaign in 2024 has already sparked an uproar within the struggling Republican Party.

Daniels, known as Mitch, is a traditional conservative, Reagan Republican (he served in the Reagan White House) with an iconoclastic gene. He wasn’t afraid to say unpopular things, either to voters in general or to fellow Republicans. This trait comes at a cost, but it doesn’t shy away from political strife.

Tax issues have long been the main driver of his political ideology. If he decides to run for the Senate, his candidacy will test whether there is still an appetite for his kind of politics in a Republican Party that has been transformed and twisted by former President Donald Trump. If elected, it will be his mission to win the battle for the future of his party.

A dozen years ago he explored a presidential race, one that would have been based on sounding alarms over what he called a new red threat of fiscal dangers to the country’s well-being, to decide mostly for family reasons not to look for the White House.

The Senate seat will open in 2024, with current occupant Mike Braun running for governor of Indiana, a position Daniels held from 2005 to 2013. Republican Rep. Jim Banks, who recently lost a race for Republican House Whip, announced his intention to run for Brauns’ seat.

Indiana is a reliable red state, so whoever wins the Republican nomination in the primary will be heavily favored to end up in the Senate in early 2025. But Indiana’s flavor of conservatism has changed significantly over the years, from the days of Richard Lugar, who served six terms in the Senate until his conservative pragmatism cost him the primary in 2012, to former Vice President Mike Pence, who as a member of the House and as governor, embodied a more acute conservatism grounded in cultural and social issues.

Daniels served at one time as Lugars’ chief of staff, starting in that office before Banks was born. Pence, meanwhile, is trying to navigate his political future after a rift with Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Banks is a Trump ally and someone who backed Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his recent ground battle for House Speaker. Banks said he would be opposed in his Senate campaign by radical Democrats and spineless Republicans.

At 43, he is a generation younger than Daniels and represents by temperament and ideology a new breed of far-right conservatives. He will seek official support from Trump in the race, but in the meantime he has won the endorsement of the Club for Growth, a conservative group that has long listed Daniels as a member of its board of directors.

The prospect of a candidacy by Daniels, who remains politically popular in his state, prompted the Club for Growth to produce an online video sharply attacking Daniels as an old-guard Republican clinging to old ways from the bad old days. The video criticizes him for being a big government spender and a tax-collecting governor. His allies say that as governor he engineered the biggest tax cut in state history.

In addition to the Growth Club, Daniels also drew attack from Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted on January 13: The establishment is trying to recruit weak RINO Mitch Daniels to run for US Senate in Indiana. The same Mitch Daniels who agreed with Joe Biden that millions of MAGA Republicans are supposed to be a danger to the country and are trying to overthrow democracy. He would be Mitt Romney 2.0. Daniels had earlier said he agreed that the Trumpian wing of the party was trying to subvert democracy, as President Biden had accused during the midterm campaign.

Don Jr.’s tweet prompted a response from Mark Lubbers, a longtime confidant of Daniels. Jr., he replied, you think the progressive left must be fought; we think it needs to be beaten. It requires an optimistic positive conservatism that builds majorities, wins elections and does politics. Not just frothing at the mouth, counting tweets and squealing contributions. Take the road.

This all happens before Daniels decides if he’s even going to race. This decision could come within a week or two.

Family considerations could once again tempt Daniels to stay out of the race. The prospect of a clash with Trump and the Trump wing of the GOP is unlikely to keep him out, allies say. Other names have been mentioned as possible candidates, but if Daniels does show up, it could end in a face-off with Banks. On Friday, Daniels declined a request for an interview about his deliberations.

Lubbers, in an email exchange, said some strategists might see early opposition to Daniels as potentially damaging if he shows up. He said he disagreed. He advances and elevates all reason [Daniels] envisions this: restoring the dominance of constructive conservatism in our party, he writes.

A race between Daniels and Banks would be portrayed as the Trumpian populist wing of the party versus the establishment wing, and there is some truth to that. But while Daniels has risen through the ranks of what is now considered the GOP establishment, by personality and instinct he is not purely an establishment.

It’s not about populist conservatives versus establishment republicanism at all, Lubbers said. It’s about those of us and Mitch is the best, period who has firm conservative views [and] understand where those views are coming from, and then do the hard work of building coalitions, winning elections, and governing.

The Club for Growth video attacks Daniels for proposing tax increases as governor and for helping launch one of the biggest rights programs in a generation as budget director in the president’s administration George W. Bush. The compensation program he was attacked for is Medicare’s prescription drug benefit, which was and is very popular. Will Republicans opposed to Daniels call for his elimination?

As a governor and university president, he was ready to challenge orthodoxy. As chairman of Purdue, he was an early skeptic of lockdown recommendations during the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s the old adage that wars are too important to be left to generals, he told me in the spring of 2020. Everyone uses the analogy of war for that. So it’s too important to be left entirely to epidemiologists. The problem of compromise is at the forefront.

The Growth Club attacked Daniels for allowing a spending spree under the Bush administration, an accusation embraced by many on the hard right, who have never forgiven Bush for some of the spending he undertook. But when he served as Bush’s budget director, Daniels earned the nickname The Blade for his instinct for finding places to cut spending.

Daniels has been outspoken for many years about what he once called the New Red Threat, the ocean of red ink that he believes threatens the future of the country. More than a decade ago, he warned that the nations’ fiscal problems were so serious that Tories should call a truce in battles over social and cultural issues to focus on the fiscal threat.

He also said a compromise with Democrats may be needed to deal with this threat. If the best way is blocked, someone will have to find the second best way, he said in a speech in 2011. Or the third, because the survival of the nation demands it. Purity in martyrdom is for suicide bombers.

He still sees the fiscal threat that nearly dragged him into the 2012 presidential campaign, but he also sees another one: Trump’s takeover of the party.

