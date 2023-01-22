Labor reports Boris Johnson to standards watchdog over ‘obscure’ loan with BBC boss | Politics | News





Boris Johnson has been reported to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards by Labor for a quagmire of sleaze, according to a report. Sky News claimed the action was taken after it was alleged that BBC Chairman Richard Sharp helped Mr Johnson secure a loan guarantee of up to £800,000 just weeks before he was selected for his current position.

Labor Party leader Anneliese Dodds wrote to Daniel Greenberg CB raising concerns about the alleged arrangement and suggested it may have breached the code of conduct for MPs. Ms Dodds said: “The financial affairs of this disgraced former Prime Minister continue to darken, dragging the Conservative Party deeper into another quagmire of sleaze. “Serious questions must be asked of Johnson: why was this money never declared, and what exactly did he promise these very generous friends in exchange for such lavish loans?” In a Sunday Times report, it was claimed that Mr Sharp was involved in talks about funding Mr Johnson’s Downing Street lifestyle in November and December 2020.

In Dodds’ letter to Mr. Greenberg, the former shadow chancellor said the ‘lack of transparency’ on the issue could ‘call into question the process by which the chairman of the BBC was appointed’ – as this selection was in its final stages at the time. The Scottish National Party (SNP) has also called for an independent investigation. SNP Cabinet Office spokeswoman Kirsty Blackman said the existence of the facility and Mr Johnson’s appointment of 160,000 people a year as BBC chairman, ” smell the tory sleaze”. She said: The UK Government must establish an independent inquiry to assess the circumstances of this loan, the merits of the arrangement, the ethics of the appointment and whether any rules were broken by Mr Johnson, the UK Government or the president of the BBC. READ MORE: Sir Keir Starmer berates Sadiq Khan over Brexit

Richard Sharp never gave Boris Johnson financial advice, nor did Mr Johnson ask him for financial advice. There was never any payment or compensation to Mr Sharp from Boris Johnson for this or any other service. “Mr Johnson did have dinner with Mr Sharp, whom he has known for almost 20 years, and with his cousin. So what ? All of Mr Johnson’s financial arrangements have been properly reported and recorded on the advice of officials.”

