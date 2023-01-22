Lord Rami Ranger slams BBC for Prime Minister Narendra Modi documentary





Tripty Nath/ New Delhi Lord Rami Ranger, Member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament, called the moment in the BBC documentary about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “sinister”. “I urge you to stop screening Part 2 to avoid exasperating the already tense situation between British Hindus and Muslims in many of our towns,” Lord Ranger wrote in a letter to BBC Director-General Tim Davis. The nine-paragraph letter reads: “The timing of this documentary is grim; when India took over the presidency of the G20, we have our first Indian-born Prime Minister at No 10, and we are working for the UK-India Free Trade Agreement. ” Lord Rami says in the letter that he is appalled by the BBC-produced documentary involving the “Hon. Indian Prime Minister during the 2002 Gujarat riots, aired 17e January 2023. “The producer demonstrated a lack of vision, common sense and judgment in producing such an insensitive and one-sided documentary.” He goes on to say that the documentary not only insults the twice democratically elected prime minister of the world’s largest democracy, but also the judiciary and parliament, which have rigorously investigated Mr Modi and cleared him of any involvement. in the riots. . Lord Rami says: “As Chairman of the Pakistan-Indian and UK Friendship Forum, we have worked for over 25 years to build bridges between two British communities, namely of Indian and Pakistani descent, to improve cohesion social in the UK. ‘ The House of Lords member writes in the letter that the BBC documentary has opened up old wounds by creating hatred between British Hindus and Muslims by attempting to portray India as an intolerant nation where Muslims are persecuted. Lord Rami says, “If that were the case, the Muslims would have already left India. On the contrary, the Muslim population of India is now larger than that of Pakistan, and Muslims from Bangladesh are entering India on a large scale.”

Letter from Lord Rummy’ Ranger to the BBC

The letter reads: “The story is worth remembering; the British divided us arbitrarily without any referendum and caused the death of more than a million innocent people and made more than 15 million refugees in their country of birth. The British generated such hatred that led to three more bloody wars with more loss of life, and now India and Pakistan are nuclear adversaries. Lord Rami writes in the letter “For the record, diversity is accepted, respected and protected by law in India. The Indian Constitution grants equality to all regardless of race, religion and sex. I cannot say the same for Pakistan, where equality is not given to people of other faiths or to women.’ He goes so far as to ask the director general of the BBC: “Please confirm if your staff of Pakistani origin were behind this nonsense”. Lord Rami pointedly asks the BBC Director General: “Shouldn’t you make a documentary to take responsibility for the bloodshed that continues unabated?” What about the famine in Bengal and the massacre of innocent people in Jallianwala Bagh? » The Baron of Mayfair, Lord Ranger writes: “I condemn violence and loss of life wherever it occurs, and I also condemn those who stir up religious hatred in the UK by talking about the politics of the subcontinent in the UK. United “. Lord Rummy says, “We have a king and a country and therefore we are one. No one has the right to divide us for cheap popularity with blatant journalism, which can have disastrous consequences for the nation in the long run. ” He signs the letter awaiting a response.

