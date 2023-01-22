Xi thanks NK leader for condolence message over Jiang’s death





SEOUL, 22 Jan. (Yonhap) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un thanking him for his message of condolence over the death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, state media reported on Sunday. Northern State. “On behalf of the Party, government and people of the DPRK, you, Comrade General Secretary, have sent a condolence message before anyone else to express your condolences and sympathy for the death of Comrade Jiang Zemin,” Xi wrote. in the message received on January 29. 17, according to the Korean Central News Agency. DPRK stands for the official name of North Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. “On behalf of the Chinese party, government and people, I express my sincere thanks to you and convey the thanks of Comrade Jiang Zemin’s bereaved family,” he added. Xi described Jiang as “an outstanding leader with great prestige,” who “has made important contributions to consolidating and developing the traditional China-DPRK friendship as a close friend of the Party and the Korean people”. “Under the new situation, the Chinese side, together with the Korean side, is willing to continue to uphold, consolidate and develop China-Korea relations with credit, thus making positive contributions to promoting socialist causes in the two countries, bringing happiness to both peoples and the achievement of peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region,” Xi said, according to the KCNA. Kim sent a message and flowers of condolence shortly after Jiang’s death on November 30. Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walk at the Kumsusan state guesthouse in Pyongyang on June 21, 2019, in this file photo released by the official North Korean central news agency. (For use only in the Republic of Korea. No redistribution) (Yonhap) [email protected]

(FINISH)

