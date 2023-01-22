Pakistan: Imran Khan could become the chief boss of the PTI | India is blooming





Islamabad, 21 January (UNI) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has reviewed legal challenges over Imran Khan’s position as party leader and considered naming him ‘chief boss’ to avoid the risk of him being dismissed as president, according to media reports on Saturday.

The PTI leader is facing criminal charges in the Toshakana case after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him from constituency NA-95 (Mianwali-1) for allegedly filing incorrect asset declarations.

The electoral body filed charges against Khan last month after he was found guilty of the Toshakana scam, reports Geo News.

However, the PTI President went to the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the ECP’s decision to ban him from leading his party and obtained a suspension order in his favour.

LHC Judge Jawad Hassan, who was hearing the case, withheld the ECP from any adverse action against Khan and proposed to the chief judge that a larger bench should decide the case.

At a meeting on Friday, party bigwigs discussed the legal aspects of the case and considered appointing Khan as chief boss.

Party insiders say the PTI has a back-up strategy to combat the legal potential of Khan’s removal from the PTI presidency.

“Even with the new appointment, he will still have complete authority to oversee party affairs,” the report said.

They said there would be no need to change the party constitution for the new position.

The electoral commission will take up the matter on January 25 after being informed that the LHC had prohibited the commission from removing Khan from the presidency of his party.

(With UNI inputs)

