BBC propaganda video against PM Modi blocked by Indian government

Videos of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has been described as a propaganda piece by the Indian government, have been blocked by the country’s government. Videos and tweets sharing links to the BBC documentary have been blocked under India’s sovereign laws and rules, I&B ministry adviser Kanchan Gupta said on Twitter.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued instructions to block several YouTube videos of the first episode of BBC Worlds India’s hate propaganda: The Modi Question, Gupta said. He added that orders had also been given to Twitter to block more than 50 tweets containing links to YouTube videos.

The instructions to block the videos and their links were issued by the secretary of the Department of Information and Broadcasting on Friday, using emergency powers under the 2021 IT rules.

Kanchan Gupta added that the false series produced by Britain’s state-owned and funded public broadcaster BBC has been determined to be a piece of propaganda that lacks objectivity and reflects the mindset BBC Colonial, citing a statement on the matter by the MEA spokesperson.

Several ministries including MEA, MHA and MIB reviewed @BBCWorld s malicious documentary and found it disparaging the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court of India, sowing divisions between various Indian communities and making unsubstantiated allegations.

n6 — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) January 21, 2023

He said that although the ate series was not made available in India by, which aired on BBC Two, some YouTube channels uploaded it to promote the anti-India agenda. YouTube was instructed to block the video if it is uploaded again, while Twitter was instructed to block tweets linking to videos on other platforms.

Media adviser to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee further said that several government departments including MEA, MHA and MIB reviewed the malicious BBC documentary and found it denigrating authority and credibility. of the Supreme Court of India, sowing divisions between various Indian communities. , and to make unsubstantiated allegations.

Accordingly, the despicable propaganda of the BBC undermines the sovereignty and integrity of India and may adversely impact India’s friendly relations with foreign countries as well as public order in the country, added Kanchan Gupta.

It should be noted that in speaking of the documentary, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that it showed the colonial mindset of the BBC. We believe this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative, he added.

OpIndia has studied the video and found that it is based on previously discredited accounts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the 2002 riots in Gujarat. The documentary cites allegations that have already been dismissed as lies by Indian courts, including the Supreme Court of India.

The BBC documentary ignored several court orders to push its program forward. For example, he claimed that the cause of the Sabarmati Express fire in Godhra was disputed, while several people were convicted in the courts for the carnage. The documentary also uses the claims of Teesta Setalvad, Sanjeev Bhatt and others, who had claimed that Gujarat CM Narendra Modi had asked the police not to act against the rioters, when the fact is that the Supreme Court of the India called their claims lies.

The documentary also uses Babu Bajrangi and Haresh Bhatt’s Tehelka sting, which was rejected by the Supreme Court. Moreover, Haresh Bhatt and Babu Bajrangi later admitted to giving their answers in the stinging video based on a script provided to them in advance by Tehelka reporter Ashish Khetan.

Therefore, by repeating the already false assertions of the Supreme Court of India, the BBC documentary challenged the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court. For this reason, the Indian government has ordered to block the videos of the documentary and their links.

It should be noted that the documentary India: The Modi Question was broadcast on BBC Two, a channel which is not available in India. The channel is only available in the UK, Ireland and some European countries. It is not even available on the internet outside of these countries, and hence it cannot be streamed in India either. This means that whoever uploaded the video to YouTube did so illegally and it was copyright infringement.

As a result, even though it was not blocked by the Indian government, YouTube could have taken them down if the BBC had chosen to enforce its copyright on the videos in the documentary. YouTube takes copyright violations very seriously, and three such violations result in permanent account suspension from the platform.