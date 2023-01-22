‘Efforts to disqualify me from politics…’ says Imran Khan





Islamabad: Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed the federal government is determined to oust him from politics, The News International reported.

He said they were doing their best to disqualify him before the general election.

Referring to the cases filed against him across the country, Khan said Thursday that fervent “efforts are being made to disqualify me from politics”, in an interview with the UK-based show.

Khan said “they are doing their best” to disqualify him ahead of general elections in the country, adding that “new cases are being registered” against him every other day.

However, he claimed: “There is absolutely no case that can disqualify me.” Notably, Khan’s government was overthrown in a vote of no confidence in April last year.

Moreover, he had been disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in reference to Toshakhana on October 21, 2022.

In August 2022, Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf sent a reference to the ECP under Articles 62A, 63A and 223, requesting the disqualification of the head of the PTI in light of the Toshakhana scam, said reported The News International.

The 28-page reference identified 52 gifts from Toshakhana received by Khan, violating law and rules, taken away at nominal prices, and most of the gifts were sold in the market, including valuable watches.

The estimated value of the gifts was estimated at over Rs 140 million. Donations were received between August 2018 and December 2021.

Meanwhile, on Oct. 11, the FIA ​​committed the PTI president to the prohibited funding case as the agency steps up its investigation into the matter.

In the FIR, the federal agency alleged that the Abraaj Group transferred $2.1 million to the PTI account at a bank branch located at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad, The News International reported.

On August 22, 2022, the ECP, in a unanimous verdict, announced that the PTI had received prohibited funding. The case was previously referred to as a “foreign funding” case, but later the election commission agreed to PTI’s request to call it the “prohibited funding” case.

The commission found that donations came from America, Australia, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

The PTI received funds from 34 individuals and 351 companies, including corporations, according to the ECP verdict.

In addition to this, the federal government had asked the Supreme Court (SC) to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan for violating its May 25 orders, The News International reported.

The ECP was also pursuing contempt proceedings against Khan and other PTI leaders. The election watchdog issued arrest warrants for Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and others for failing to appear before the commission on January 10.

Speaking about the worsening crisis, Imran Khan said the only way for Pakistan to achieve economic stability is through free and fair elections, The News International reported.

“The damage is done. It will only get worse – the longer this government stays,” he added.

The PTI leader feared that Pakistan would experience a situation similar to that of Sri Lanka.

He was of the opinion that a government supported by a popular mandate can lead the country out of economic crisis.

Khan said he “didn’t feel safe”, adding that he would use bulletproof screens at rallies to prevent further attacks, The News International reported.

In November last year, Khan was injured after a man opened fire on him in Wazirabad near the party’s reception camp, causing panic among participants near the long march on November 3.

“There is no question of hiding”, he declared and vowed to participate in the electoral campaign for the next general elections.

