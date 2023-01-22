Labor urges investigation into claim BBC chairman helped Boris Johnson secure loan guarantee | Boris Johnson





Labor is calling for an inquiry after claiming the BBC chairman helped Boris Johnson secure a loan guarantee for up to 800,000 weeks before he was recommended for the job by the Prime Minister era. The party wrote to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg after a Sunday Times report that Tory donor Richard Sharp was involved in talks over funding Johnson when he found himself in financial difficulty at the end of 2020. Sharp introduced the cabinet secretary to multi-millionaire Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, who had offered to act as the prime minister’s guarantor for a credit facility, according to the newspaper. The Sunday Times said Johnson, Sharp and Blyth then dined at Checkers before the loan ended, although they denied the PM’s finances were discussed. Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was announced as the government’s choice for the BBC role in January 2021. A spokesperson for Johnson called the report rubbish and insisted his financial arrangements had been properly reported. Richard Sharp never gave financial advice to Boris Johnson, nor did Mr Johnson ask him for financial advice, the spokesman said. Of Johnson’s private dinner with Sharp, an old friend, and Blyth, who is a distant relative, the spokesperson said: So what? Big deal. Sharp told The Sunday Times: There is no conflict when I simply put Mr Blyth in contact, at his request, with the Cabinet Secretary and had no further involvement. A BBC spokesperson said: The BBC has no role in recruiting the president and all matters are a government matter. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. In the letter to Greenberg, Labor Party leader Anneliese Dodds called for an urgent investigation citing the code of conduct for MPs that public office holders should not submit to any financial or other obligations to outside persons or organizations who may influence them in the performance of their official duties. She told the standards commissioner she was concerned Johnson breached that section by asking someone to facilitate a guarantee on a loan he would later appoint to a high-level public position. The lack of transparency surrounding it, like that of the issue raised around Mr Blyth, may give the impression that it was a quid pro quo deal, she added. It comes after Labor called for an investigation earlier this week into reports that Mr Johnson used Blyth, worth $50m (40m), to act as a surety for a credit facility of 800,000. Dodds expressed concern that none of the alleged arrangements had been properly reported. She said: The financial affairs of this disgraced former prime minister keep getting darker, dragging the Conservative party deeper into another quagmire of sordidness. Serious questions must be asked of Johnson: why was this money never declared, and what exactly did he promise these very generous friends in exchange for such lavish loans?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jan/21/labour-urges-inquiry-of-claim-bbc-chairman-helped-boris-johnson-secure-loan-guarantee The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos