10 of the best opinion reads for this week





China’s decline became undeniable this week. Now what? The population is shrinking, economic growth is slowing and relations with the West are strained. But the scariest aspect is geopolitics. – Bret Stephens Four reasons why the Virgin tank will fly Virgin Australia’s initial public offering later this year appears to tick all the boxes for success unless private equity owners Bain Capital get greedy. – Tony Boyd Homeless for three months, Dean Tuck is now CEO Dean Tucks’ success in the mining industry shows why Australia needs to do more to attract talented foreigners. – Aaron Patrick Economists are losing touch with the real economy The pessimism revealed in recent surveys of economists and CEOs is out of step with the results reported by major retailers. – Tony Boyd Microsoft reveals worrying clouds over technology Satya Nadellas’ moves to cut Microsoft’s costs and ramp up internal use of artificial intelligence are set to send shockwaves through the tech world. – Tony Boyd Why don’t Goldman Sachs bankers like their CEO? David Solomon takes power away from corporate bankers, which is good for shareholders. – Aaron Patrick Invest for the Worst: Commercial Real Estate in 2023 The big threat to the commercial real estate market is that the economy will slow to a degree that will dampen demand for space and reduce values. But dislocation also creates opportunities. – Robert Harley This cheerful Volvo EV hides a frantic pace The first purpose-built electric vehicle from the Chinese-owned Swedish brands is well-equipped, bright and cheerful inside and delivers stunning straight-line performance. – Tony Davis

