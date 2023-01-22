



After criticizing former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qasim Ali Shah sparked media controversy.

Qasim Shah, a prominent self-proclaimed educator, trainer and motivational speaker from Pakistan, has once again made headlines. Yet this time it’s because of the fallout from some of his more recent comments.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, a self-proclaimed populist leader, has sparked a new controversy around the nonprofit organizations run by the Qasim Ali Shah Foundation. He was criticized by Shah, who was once known for his squeaky motivational videos.

PTI social media staff members and some senior Party leaders intimidated and tormented Shah mercilessly. Usman Dar, the head of the PTI, and others were seen inciting and inciting their employees to assault Qasim Ali Shah.

Controversy Qasim Ali Shah: what did he say about Imran Khan?

Famed motivational speaker and educator Qasim Ali Shah has mocked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on social media after he angered the Party for sharing his views on PTI leader Imran Khan’s political narrative.

Twitter user reaction on Qasim Ali Shah controversy saying he deserves a social boycott for this hypocrisy. (Source: Twitter)

When Qasim Ali Shah met the ousted prime minister, it all started. In a viral clip from his interview, it was then heard that Imran Khan wanted to make decisions on Judgment Day in the world itself.

He experienced the worst trolling on social media because of this statement. The trolls have heard him apologize many times, but they still haven’t accepted his repentance. Following recent troll attacks on the Qasim Ali Shah Foundation, which received very poor reviews on Google, the foundations’ rating dropped to one.

What happened to the notes of the Qasim Ali Shah Foundation?

In a recent development, the Shahs foundation has come under fire over the comments which sparked a frenzy and gave Twitterati a field day as they seek retaliation.

For Qasim Ali Shah, the anti-Imran remarks did not stop shocking him since the Qasim Ali Shah Foundation received a rating of less than 2.0. (Source: Twitter)

A screenshot of QAS ratings shared by verified accounts on the microblogging platform showed the precipitous drop in ratings from 4.3 to 1.1 also went viral. Amid the bullying, Qasim Ali Shah recently shared his experience with others, revealing that his son is also being bullied by his classmates.

Imran Khan’s trolls and supporters are waging campaigns to unsubscribe from the Qasim Ali Shahs group-run YouTube channel in response to growing criticism.

Qasim Ali Shah’s son bullied after controversy

Motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah has claimed that his child was bullied at school because of PTI’s online campaign against him.

He claimed during a speech at a rally that his son called him to say he was being bullied because of a comment he made about Imran Khan.

Qasim Shah says there is no justice in Tehreek-e-Insaf, and PTI leaders don’t even spare Imran Khan’s children, he claimed at House meeting of Commerce and Industry of Sialkot.

He posted a video of a meeting with Imran Khan, where Qasim Ali Shah can be seen expressing his desire to run for office on Twitter. Imran Khan responded positively when Shah asked him to get a ticket for the upcoming elections, telling him that it would be up to him to decide which constituency to run in.

