Politics
Modi can play ‘key role’ in facilitating talks between Ukraine and Russia, says French journalist
Washington: There is a need for someone who can bring Ukraine and Russia to the talks table and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi can play a key role in facilitating negotiations between the two warring neighbors, a French journalist has said. seasoned.
However, at the moment it seems “extremely difficult” because Ukraine does not want to hold talks and wants the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to try Russian President Vladimir Putin, Laura Haim said on Friday.
Haim, who currently works with the LCI news channel, said she was surprised that people in the United States were not talking about the Russian-Ukrainian war.
“The war in Ukraine is going to be extremely long. Coming from Europe, I am speechless to see what is happening in America. People are talking about the president, the document and Donald Trump. And when you’re in Europe, we only talk about the war and what’s going on,” Haim told PTI in an interview.
She said that nobody knows what will happen in Ukraine.
“Russia will probably try to do a new mobilization, maybe strike more… Kyiv, maybe launch multiple offensives. Ukrainians are extremely brave. They are asking the West to help them,” she said.
“Ukrainians need weapons. The American people are going to give more help to Ukraine without boots on the ground,” she added.
The United States on Thursday announced another $2.5 billion military assistance package to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression, bringing total U.S. military assistance to $27.5 billion.
This assistance program will provide Ukraine with hundreds of additional armored vehicles, including Stryker armored personnel carriers, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, ambush protected vehicles and high-performance multi-purpose wheeled vehicles. mobility, according to an official press release.
The package also includes critical additional air defense support for Ukraine, including more Avenger air defense systems and surface-to-air missiles, as well as additional NASAMS ammunition that the United States has previously provided.
Haim, who was the international affairs spokesperson for French President Emmanuel Macron’s election campaign, said India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a role to play in the peace process.
“We need someone who will be able to bring Ukraine and Russia to the table (for negotiations),” she said.
Right now it’s extremely difficult as both sides refuse to talk to each other and blame each other for the murders, she said.
“The Ukrainians say they don’t want to negotiate with Putin and they also want Crimea back. The Russians bomb them all the time. We saw it again last month… Turkey has a very important place.
“A lot of people are now saying that Prime Minister Modi can also play a key (role) in at least facilitating the start of negotiations. But again, right now the Ukrainians don’t want to discuss… So for the Indians to be the negotiator, it’s possible… you have to be optimistic,” Haim said in response to a question.
Haim, who was named Chevalier de la Lgion d’Honneur in 2015 for her seriousness in journalism and her work in the United States, thanked the United States for helping Ukraine counter Russian forces.
“Now we have to recognize that right now there is an American war in Europe because the United States is giving arms to the Ukrainians. The United States gives a lot of information to the Ukrainians.
“Again, Ukrainians are extremely brave and they are fighting for democracy, but without Americans, honestly, as a journalist, I don’t know what would have happened to Ukraine,” she said. .
This report is automatically generated from the PTI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.
|
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/world/indias-pm-modi-can-play-key-role-in-facilitating-talks-between-ukraine-russia-french-journalist/1326992/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Modi can play ‘key role’ in facilitating talks between Ukraine and Russia, says French journalist
- See Kendall Jenner pair a chartreuse dress with leather gloves in Dubai
- Actor Bruce Lee considered his biggest rival
- Football coaches named after Grayson, Pope, Seckinger, Chattahoochee, Dacula, Walker, Central-Macon
- Hope still present A happier future
- Bollywood has long ignored Jyotirao, Savitribai Phule. Filming for a new biopic begins
- Jansen sends application state to victory in a dramatic way
- What did he say about Imran Khan?
- What did The Chosen actor Jonathan Roumie say during the March for Life?
- CRICKET: A CAPTAIN WANTED – Newspaper
- A 3.2-magnitude earthquake hits the eastern province of Rome – Icona News
- STL file Bust of Bollywood actor Akshay KumarModel to download and print in 3DCults