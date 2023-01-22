Modi can play ‘key role’ in facilitating talks between Ukraine and Russia, says French journalist

Washington: There is a need for someone who can bring Ukraine and Russia to the talks table and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi can play a key role in facilitating negotiations between the two warring neighbors, a French journalist has said. seasoned.

However, at the moment it seems “extremely difficult” because Ukraine does not want to hold talks and wants the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to try Russian President Vladimir Putin, Laura Haim said on Friday.

Haim, who currently works with the LCI news channel, said she was surprised that people in the United States were not talking about the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“The war in Ukraine is going to be extremely long. Coming from Europe, I am speechless to see what is happening in America. People are talking about the president, the document and Donald Trump. And when you’re in Europe, we only talk about the war and what’s going on,” Haim told PTI in an interview.

She said that nobody knows what will happen in Ukraine.

“Russia will probably try to do a new mobilization, maybe strike more… Kyiv, maybe launch multiple offensives. Ukrainians are extremely brave. They are asking the West to help them,” she said.

“Ukrainians need weapons. The American people are going to give more help to Ukraine without boots on the ground,” she added.

The United States on Thursday announced another $2.5 billion military assistance package to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression, bringing total U.S. military assistance to $27.5 billion.

This assistance program will provide Ukraine with hundreds of additional armored vehicles, including Stryker armored personnel carriers, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, ambush protected vehicles and high-performance multi-purpose wheeled vehicles. mobility, according to an official press release.

The package also includes critical additional air defense support for Ukraine, including more Avenger air defense systems and surface-to-air missiles, as well as additional NASAMS ammunition that the United States has previously provided.

Haim, who was the international affairs spokesperson for French President Emmanuel Macron’s election campaign, said India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a role to play in the peace process.

“We need someone who will be able to bring Ukraine and Russia to the table (for negotiations),” she said.

Right now it’s extremely difficult as both sides refuse to talk to each other and blame each other for the murders, she said.

“The Ukrainians say they don’t want to negotiate with Putin and they also want Crimea back. The Russians bomb them all the time. We saw it again last month… Turkey has a very important place.

“A lot of people are now saying that Prime Minister Modi can also play a key (role) in at least facilitating the start of negotiations. But again, right now the Ukrainians don’t want to discuss… So for the Indians to be the negotiator, it’s possible… you have to be optimistic,” Haim said in response to a question.

Haim, who was named Chevalier de la Lgion d’Honneur in 2015 for her seriousness in journalism and her work in the United States, thanked the United States for helping Ukraine counter Russian forces.

“Now we have to recognize that right now there is an American war in Europe because the United States is giving arms to the Ukrainians. The United States gives a lot of information to the Ukrainians.

“Again, Ukrainians are extremely brave and they are fighting for democracy, but without Americans, honestly, as a journalist, I don’t know what would have happened to Ukraine,” she said. .

