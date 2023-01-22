Protests in Stockholm, including Quran burning, draw strong condemnation from Turkey

The cremation of the Koran was carried out by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line. Paludan, who also has Swedish nationality, has staged a number of protests in the past where he burned the Koran.

Paludan could not immediately be reached by email for comment. In the permit he obtained from the police, it is stated that his demonstration was organized against Islam and what he called Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s attempt to influence freedom of expression in Sweden.

Several Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Kuwait have denounced the burning of the Koran. “Saudi Arabia calls for spreading the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence, and rejects hatred and extremism,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine, but all 30 member states must approve their application. Turkey has said Sweden in particular must first take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and a group it accuses of attempting a coup in 2016 .

At the demonstration to protest Sweden’s candidacy for NATO and to show their support for the Kurds, speakers stood in front of a large red banner reading “We are all PKK”, referring to the Workers’ Party of the Kurdistan which is banned in Turkey, Sweden and the United States. among other countries, and addressed several hundred pro-Kurdish and left-wing supporters.

“We will continue our opposition to Sweden’s NATO bid,” Thomas Pettersson, spokesman for Alliance Against NATO and one of the organizers of the protest, told Reuters.

Police said the situation was calm at all three protests.