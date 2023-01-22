Politics
Here’s President Xi Jinping’s Routine Tradition to Celebrate Chinese New Year
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Today, January 22, is the Chinese New Year which is celebrated by all Chinese around the world.
And it has become an annual tradition, President Xi Jinping conveyed his Chinese New Year greetings to his citizens two days ago.
“I care deeply about local officials and members of the public as we celebrate the New Year,” Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said after calling by video of people at various locations across the country on Wednesday, as cited by China Daily.
Chinese New Year is a time for family reunions, which sees people traveling across the country – some even from overseas – to celebrate with family and friends. After three years of fighting COVID-19, this year’s festival is very important to many people.
Over the past decade, Xi has spent time meeting up with his ordinary citizens ahead of this important festival. Sometimes she helps them prepare for the party, such as making dumplings, a staple dish for many families on their banquet table on New Year’s Eve.
Four years ago, Zhu Maojin’s family welcomed Xi into their home to make dumplings during his visit to a hutong neighborhood in downtown Beijing. As Xi helped fill and shape the dumplings, she asked the Zhu family about their living conditions. Thanks to government-funded renovation projects, families’ access to running water, electricity, gas and heating has greatly improved.
“He relaxed and chatted with us like family,” Zhu said.
In 2016, Xi visited the village of Shenshan in Jiangxi Province and joined villagers in making ciba, saying pounding snacks with a hammer was a good practice.
Xi also visited some of the country’s most remote areas on inspection tours ahead of the Lunar New Year.
In 2014, braving the cold in the Northern Autonomous Region of Inner Mongolia, Xi visited the home of a forestry worker to learn more about his plight.
In 2018, after venturing deep into the mountains of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan Province, Xi said, “No ethnic group or family should be left behind in building a sufficiently prosperous society. in all respects”.
In 2020, Xi traveled to Simola Wa village in Yunnan province and joined local residents in beating the Wa tribe’s wooden drums, a local ritual activity to bless the coming year.
In 2013, while visiting underprivileged villagers in Yuangudui Village, Gansu Province, Xi delivered daily necessities such as cooking oil and pork, as well as food. stationery to students.
On another occasion, Xi visited a poor citizen’s home in Hebei Province in 2017 and helped him manage the family budget. In conversations with village officials and residents, Xi said poverty alleviation was the “essential task” of building a sufficiently prosperous society in all respects.
In October 2021, Shanxi province in northern China was hit by a major flood that affected the lives of millions of people. Xi visited one of the hardest-hit villages, Fengnanyuan, a few days before the Spring Festival. Shi Hongbing invited Xi to his new home, which had been rebuilt with government grants and other aid sent after the floods.
“I came to Shanxi mainly out of concern for people whose jobs and lives were affected by last year’s disaster,” Xi told villagers.
His concern for people’s lives has its roots in the seven years he spent in Liangjiahe village in Shaanxi province in the 1970s. Xi said his experience in the small village gave him gave insight into the true meaning of the word “people” and strengthened his resolve to “serve the people”.
