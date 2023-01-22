Why 35 members of Imran Khan’s PTI resigned from the National Assembly of Pakistan





On Friday, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, accepted the resignation of 35 members belonging to Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. This is in line with a long-standing demand from the party’s National Assembly Deputies (MPs), several of whom had tendered their resignations in April 2022.

However, the timing of the acceptance launched a controversy.

According to a report by Pakistani daily Dawn, the resignations were accepted by Ashraf in a bid to end an alleged PTI plan to lift a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Ashraf, however, denied this. There’s thunder when I don’t accept resignations, and thunder when I do,” Dawn quoted Dawn as saying.

The long wait

On April 11, 2022, minutes before Sharif was chosen to replace Khan as Prime Minister, 131 PTI lawmakers tendered their resignations en masse in Islamabad’s parliament. The resignations were a coordinated form of protest against “imported government”, a reference to Khan’s allegations that his ouster was brought about by foreign interference.

However, President Ashraf refused to accept any resignations. In fact, until last December, he remained adamant that resignations would only be accepted after checking them individually and in person to ensure the decision was made voluntarily and without outside pressure. This clashed with lawmakers’ demand that resignations be accepted all at once.

The president only accepted 11 of 131 resignations on July 28. According to a Dawn article, the MPs whose resignations were accepted were Abdul Shakoor Shad, Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Farrukh Habib, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema, Shandana Gulzar Khan and Dr. Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazar.

Months passed without any resolution between the demands of the President and the PTI legislators, until January 17, when the resignations of 34 PTI MPs were accepted.

These lawmakers have been identified as Saddic Aftab Hussain, Aftab Jehangir, Ali Amin Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Aliya Hamza Malik, Asad Qaiser, Asad Umar, Ataullah, Faheem Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Hammad Azhar, Imran Khattak, Kanwal Shauzab, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Mansoor Hayat Khan, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, Murad Saeed, Noorul Haq Qadri, Omar Ayub Khan, Pervaiz Khattak, Qasim Khan Suri, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Saifur Rehman, Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, Shafqat Mahmood, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheharyar Afridi, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Zartaj Gul, according to a report by Dawn.

The resignation of Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid was also accepted on the same day.

Three days later, on January 20, the President accepted the resignations of 35 other PTI MPs, identified by a Dawn report as: Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Abdul Majeed Khan, Ali Khan Jadoon, Amjad Ali Khan, Andaleeb Abbas, Arbab Amir Ayub, Asma Qadeer, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhab, Faizullah, Gul Dad Khan, Dr Haider Ali Khan, Ibraheem Khan, Junaid Akbar, Khurram Shahzad, Makhdoom Khusro BakhBar, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Mehboob Shah, Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Mujahid Ali, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Sajid Khan, Saleem Rehman, Shahid Ahmed, Sher Akbar Khan, Sher Ali Arbab, Syed Faiz ul Hassan, Syed Fakhar Imam, Tahir Iqbal, Umar Aslam Khan, Engineer Usman Khan Tarakai and Zahoor Hussain Qureshi.

35 _ pic.twitter.com/QokSWmn9hk

National Assembly of (@NAofPakistan) January 20, 2023

With the latest round of acceptances, the president approved the resignation of 80 PTI lawmakers who have now been denoted by the election commission. The resignations of 51 other PTI lawmakers have yet to be accepted. The process has significantly reduced the strength of the PTI in the Assembly and could push the government to hold nationwide elections to stay in power.

Why was the President criticized?

The President’s decision to accept the majority of resignation letters in a short period of time follows a remark by Imran Khan, who said on a news program that the PTI could push Prime Minister Sharif to face to a motion of censure in Parliament.

Khan said PTI could test the prime minister sitting in a tit-for-tat move. “Shehbaz Sharif tested us in Punjab and now it’s his turn to prove whether or not he enjoys a majority in the National Assembly,” he said, according to a report in the Press Trust of India. “In the first, Shehbaz will be tested for a vote of confidence…and later we have other plans for him,” Khan added.

PTI MPs said the president’s decision was the result of political pressure. Former President Asad Qaiser, who belongs to the PTI, told Dawn the decision was made for the benefit of the ruling party. When you hold a constitutional position, then you must make decisions with the law and the Constitution in mind. You must act according to the law [rather] than to respond to the wishes of politicians,” he said.

However, President Ashraf said the resignations were accepted following a meeting with the PTI delegation, led by Qaiser, in December 2022. We reviewed their media statements, tweets and signatures before to make a decision about their resignations, he told Dawn. .

