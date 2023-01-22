PM Modis BBC documentary: Ex-RAW chief calls it ‘damaging’

Sanjeev Tripathi, the former head of RAW, has criticized the BBC for its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While calling it ‘prejudicial’, biased ‘and full of factual errors’, he said everyone should speak out against the documentary.

“This BBC documentary, which purports to examine the so-called tensions between Hindus and Muslims in India, and in this context, recounts the so-called controversial policies of Prime Minister Modi, is not only prejudiced but also biased and full of factual errors,” Tripathi said.

A two-part BBC documentary titled India: the Modi question claims to have looked into details of the riots that took place in Gujarat in 2002 when Modi was the chief minister. The opposition had a field day after the BBC documentary aired.

The Godhra train fire incident and Gujarat riots of 2002 are covered in the documentary. According to Tripathi, the Supreme Court cleared PM Modi of all charges in the case. He questioned the BBC’s intention to produce the PM Modi documentary, saying it seemed “motivated”.

It was made very clear that neither the Gujarat government nor Modi, who was the chief minister of the state at the time, were engaged, Tripathi said. Modi was given a clear cut in the case, and the accusations against him in the documentary are false, he added. What their intention is is anyone’s guess,” Tripathi told ANI.

A British diplomat who allegedly visited Gujarat in 2002 and wrote a report was quoted by the BBC. A foreign diplomat has no authority or resources to investigate an incident happening in India, according to the former RAW chief. The Indian government could have provided a report on this if the British government had wanted to know anything about it, he added.

Derek O’Brien previously claimed Twitter deleted his tweet about the BBC documentary which “exposed” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attitude towards minorities. The Trinamool Congressman (TMC) called it “censorship” and posted an image of correspondence on Twitter saying his post had been taken down for violating Indian law.

(With ANI inputs)

