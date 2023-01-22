Minus One – Diary – DAWN.COM





Almost all of Pakistan’s civilian prime ministers had to leave office before their terms expired. Just as military blessings were crucial for PMs to rise to the highest civilian office, they also had to leave unceremoniously once they fell out with the establishment. The three-year itch is when things have historically turned sour, when the same page starts to tear.

For students of political history in Pakistan, the writing was on the wall. When Bhutto could be sent to the gallows and Nawaz in exile, why should it be any different for Imran Khan? But that story was lost on PTI supporters. They thought Imran was exceptional. Until he wasn’t.

Yet, as a firm critic of Imran’s politics, I must acknowledge that his charisma proved authoritative. Who would have thought that when he fell out with the establishment, the institution’s longtime supporters would turn against him? That high-ranking retired soldiers changed their allegiance to him and became critics of the very institution in which they served and from which they benefited?

As an objective analyst, I have to hand it over to Imran. It is a tabdeeli (change) that he alone has achieved. Yet its supporters are not interested in democracy or civilian supremacy. They are only convinced that anyone who opposes him is evil (read: corrupt, lifafa, chor, daku) and those who support him without question have seen the light. It doesn’t matter if it’s Reham Khan or Gen Bajwa; Aleem Khan or Jahangir Tareen. As long as they are linked to Imran Khan, they are good people, but the minute that link is broken, they become horrible. This is what is meant by Imran is our red line.

His authority must be accepted blindly. With the result that the party which was ostensibly created to counter undemocratic dynasties, has no real party structure and is entirely dependent on one man. This man is undoubtedly very popular and can run from seven seats and win them all in the by-elections. But that popularity does not hold up in Karachi local government polls, where PTI candidates were lackluster and the party slumped to third place, behind rivals PPP and JI.

Party stalwarts like Fawad Chaudhry have announced that if elections are held on the seats from which PTI MPs resigned, Imran will run in all constituencies. So he will contest from 70 different places? Even if he wins all 70, what will happen when he vacates those seats (because he can only hold one in the end) and has to field candidates to replace him? How many of these seats will PTI be able to keep?

And what about another perfectly possible scenario? The legendary Minus One. What if Imran Khan is disqualified? Again, if it can happen to Nawaz Sharif, why can’t it happen to Imran? There are certainly outstanding court cases regarding the Tyrian White case, the foreign funding case, the Toshakhana case. Any of them can result in disqualification.

Let’s compare how PML-N handled Minus One. Not well, to be honest. Unlike PPP, where there was a clear and undisputed succession within the family, made possible by tragic assassinations, the sheriffs emerged divided. Things are further complicated by Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam, and Shehbaz’s son, Hamza, vying for pole position.

In a popularity contest, Nawaz and Maryam would easily surpass Shehbaz and Hamza. But it’s not April 2022 anymore. It’s January 2023. And the economy is collapsing. True, the descent path had begun in the time of Imran Khan. But the current government has not been able to stop the plunge. Replacing Miftah Ismail with Ishaq Dar was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back.

Unlike the PTI, where one man reigns supreme and defines the party, PML-N supporters and workers are divided. They are not all ready to blindly nod. It’s a good thing for a democracy. There must be dissension within political parties for democracy to take root properly. Given our history, it must be added that it is not the prerogative of the establishment to manufacture this dissent. But this dissent must surface organically.

In this regard, the story of Miftah Ismail must be heard and taken into account. Was his withdrawal the result of family relationships outweighing merit? If Nawaz Sharif wants to leave a legacy, he should focus not on tightening the family’s grip on the party, but on listening to the dissenting voices of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other loyal party workers on the way to better manage business.

This should also be a lesson for PTI supporters. They have to start thinking beyond Imran Khan. What does the party represent besides hatred for opposing politicians? What will be their strategy if Imran is disqualified? They, too, must consider dissidents like Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan, rather than ostracizing them.

The writer is a lawyer in London.

Twitter: @ayeshaijazkhan

Posted in Dawn, January 22, 2023

