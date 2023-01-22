BBC chairman helped secure loan worth up to £800,000 for Boris Johnson





Labor has called for an investigation into the former prime minister’s finances (Picture: Bloomberg/Getty) A BBC president would have helped Boris Johnson secured a loan guarantee of up to £800,000 just weeks before he was recommended for the job by the then Prime Minister. Labor is calling for an inquiry after allegations surfaced in The Sunday Times. The newspaper reports that Tory donor Richard Sharp was involved in talks about funding Mr Johnson in late 2020. Mr Sharp is believed to have introduced multi-millionaire Canadian businessman Sam Blyth who had offered to act as the then Prime Ministers’ guarantor for a credit facility to Mr Johnson. According to the Sunday Times, the three men then dined at Checkers before the loan was finalised. Mr Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was announced as the government’s choice for the post of BBC chairman in January 2021. A spokesman for Mr Johnson dismissed the Sunday Times report as rubbish and insisted his financial arrangements had been correctly stated. Richard Sharp never gave financial advice to Boris Johnson, nor did Mr Johnson ask him for financial advice, the spokesman said. Richard Sharp was allegedly involved in PM finances from November 2020 (Photo: PA) Mr Sharp told The Sunday Times: There is no conflict when I simply put Mr Blyth in contact, at his request, with the Cabinet Secretary and had no further involvement. Labor has now written to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg, demanding an investigation. Party leader Anneliese Dodds cited the code of conduct for MPs that public office holders should not submit to any financial or other obligations to outside persons or organizations who might influence them in the exercise of their official functions.

Anneliese Dodds called for serious questions to be asked (Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) She added: Serious questions must be asked of Johnson: why was this money never declared, and what exactly did he promise these very generous friends in exchange for such lavish loans? When contacted, a BBC spokesperson said: The BBC has no role in recruiting the president and all matters are a matter for the government. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this, see our news page. Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more

