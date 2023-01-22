comrades of the counter-order, long live capitalism – Corriere.it





In both cases, different readings can be given: in the “zero Covid” as in the demonization of the capitalists that Xi had committed serious mistakes that weigh on the country’s economic growth; on the other hand, the autocrat revealed that he was more flexible in correcting his mistakes (without ever admitting them) than was generally expected. A final note concerns the entrepreneurial class: the great exodus to Singapore perhaps demonstrates that they are not too trusting and prefer to take refuge abroad, in case they fall out of favor again.

Slowdown in GDP, hopes of recovery In the background, there is the slowdown in growth. In 2022, according to official data, Chinese GDP grew by 3%, well below the objective proclaimed by Xi Jinping which was +5.5%. With the sole exception of the slowdown experienced in 2020 due to the collapse of exports in the first year of the pandemic, this the worst figure since 1976, that is to say since the death of Mao Zedong. It is possible that the sudden abolition of all Covid restrictions (lockdowns and quarantines) will revive growth and there have been promising signs over the past month. The economic outlook has also deteriorated as Chinese private capitalism has suffered in recent years from a hostile attitude on the part of the government.

Disgraced Capitalists: The Accusations It all starts with the drive out billionaires accused of being corrupters or just too wealthy; then followed by a crackdown on Big Tech; general restrictions on foreign investment have been added. In all of these offensives, the official motives were noble, and at least partially justified. Corruption exists and some entrepreneurs have made their way with bribes. Big Tech in China has been the protagonist of excesses as much as in America: abuse of dominant position, manifestly monopolistic behavior, exploitation of employees, looting of consumer privacy. In foreign investment, there has been little caution and some Chinese companies have made bad deals. Because behind apparently noble intentions, Xi practiced a witch hunt, settled accounts with political opponents, persecuted businessmen who seemed to surpass him or did not obey the Communist Party enough. I told the story of Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba forced to retire. In recent years, Xi has ended up creating an atmosphere that is too hostile to private enterprise and has practiced a Systematic favoritism towards public companies. It can only penalize dynamism and creativity that have fueled Chinese growth over the past thirty years. If we add the headwinds blowing from the West on globalization, there is reason to be pessimistic about the prospects for the Chinese economy in the medium to long term.

Stop the purges, long live the individuals And here are the “comrades of the counter-order”. A revisionist wind has been blowing for weeks. A few days ago, Xi Jinping was very explicit. Speaking at a conference of entrepreneurs, he explicitly heralded the turn: “The country will encourage and support the private sector without hesitation.” The witch hunt is over, the contractor purges have raged enough, now Beijing needs them again. As that was not enough, Xi ordered banks to resume lending money to homebuilders, to try to save the real estate sector from a crisis that has lasted for years. Here too the turning point was spectacular, because Xi himself had wanted to cure the speculative excesses of this affair; face of the collapse of the real estate market, now he has doubts, better speculation of the crash. The good surprise, I repeat, is that Xi corrects himself, albeit belatedly and without ever admitting his mistakes. But not everyone is convinced by his repentance.

© COPYRIGHT RESERVED

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.corriere.it/oriente-occidente-federico-rampini/23_gennaio_21/xi-jinping-contrordine-compagni-viva-capitalismo-c22f6ffe-996c-11ed-9f5b-170f65a9ffc2.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos