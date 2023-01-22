Sweden’s NATO bid hit by repeated squabbles with Turkey

Sweden’s bid for NATO membership is at an impasse as Ankara’s demands to Stockholm to hand over Kurdish militants and prevent rallies attacking Turkish leaders have strained ties.

The chances of that changing after Turkey’s parliamentary elections scheduled for mid-May are uncertain, said Paul Levin, director of the Institute of Turkish Studies at Stockholm University.

“We can now probably forget about the Turkish ratification before the elections, which seem to be scheduled for May 14,” Levin told AFP.

“What happens after that partly depends on who wins.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s objections to Sweden joining NATO are largely based on Stockholm’s refusal to extradite Turkish nationals whom Ankara wants to prosecute for “terrorism”.

And Erdogan is a candidate for re-election.

In December, Sweden extradited a member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to Turkey. He had been convicted by a Turkish court and had been refused asylum in Sweden.

Erdogan wants more action from Stockholm against the PKK, listed as a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies.

“On the one hand, there’s a Turkish president who has imprisoned thousands of people for alleged insults and wants to distract from a poor economy in the months leading up to an election,” Levin said.

“On the other hand, there are groups in Sweden who are against NATO membership and PKK supporters are worried about the government’s promises to pursue them,” he said.

Levin said these PKK supporters realized they could provoke Erdogan “by insulting him and thus blocking the membership process”.

– Protests in Sweden – A demonstration by a far-right politician outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday — authorized by the police — has further strained relations.

Rasmus Paludan is a Swedish-Danish activist who has already been convicted of racist insults.

He caused riots in Sweden last year when he toured the country and publicly burned copies of the Koran.

On Saturday, he burned another copy of the Muslim holy book after a nearly hour-long speech denouncing Islam.

Police based their decision to allow the protest on Sweden’s liberal constitution, which protects the right to protest.

Ankara summoned the Swedish ambassador to register its outrage, then canceled a visit by Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson that was scheduled for next Friday in Ankara – a rare high-level meeting.

Earlier this month, Ankara called the Swedish ambassador after pro-Kurdish activists hung an effigy of Erdogan at his feet, explicitly comparing him to Benito Mussolini.

The Italian fascist dictator was left upside down after his execution in the final days of World War II.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson denounced it as an attempt to sabotage the country’s bid for NATO membership – but it sparked a backlash from some in Sweden defending the right to freedom of ‘expression.

– ‘Islamist dictator’ – Last week the leader of Sweden’s far-right Democrats, Jimmie Akesson, whose party supports the Swedish government, denounced Erdogan as an “Islamist dictator”.

He urged Kristersson not to appease Turkey “because ultimately it’s an undemocratic system and a dictator we’re dealing with,” Akesson told Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

Turkey is asking for the extradition of other Kurdish “terrorists” based in Sweden. Erdogan recently said there are up to 130.

Stockholm has made it clear that the courts have the final say, but that does not seem to have satisfied Ankara.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary general, who spoke last spring of a fast-track membership process of just a few weeks, told AFP in January that he still believed it would happen in 2023, even if he couldn’t guarantee it.

Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify the bid, he stressed.

The two countries have maintained ties with Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, with Ankara notably adopting the role of mediator between the two parties.

A spark of hope for Sweden is that Finland, which also launched its NATO bid after the Russian invasion, has made it clear that it does not want to join the alliance without its “big brother”. .