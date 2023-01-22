Government blocks Twitter and YouTube links sharing BBC series on PM Modi





The Center blocked the BBC’s series of documents on Prime Minister Modi, attacking his tenure as chief minister of Gujarat during the 2002 riots, which sparked a row.

New Delhi ,

The BBC’s series of documents with PM Modi’s interview has been blocked.

By India Today Web Desk: The Center has blocked the series of documents published by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move came a day after External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi called access to the BBC two-part series a “piece of propaganda designed to promote a particular discredited narrative”. The BBC documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question’ consisted of a questioning of PM Modi (then Gujarat CM) by a BBC journalist who questioned state leaders about the 2002 Gujarat riots and the alleged ethnic mob violence that ensued. Violence reportedly erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims to Godhra was set on fire. The violence claimed casualties, resulting in more than a thousand deaths and hundreds of crimes. READ ALSO | Police complaint against PM Modi BBC documentary over ‘conspiracy to incite Muslims’ On Saturday, the central government took the call to block the BBC series on YouTube and YouTube links to the BBC documentary. According to the sources, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued instructions to block several YouTube videos which posted the first episode of the BBC documentary. They said orders had also been given to Twitter to block more than 50 tweets about the link to the BBC series. The instructions were given by the secretary of the I&B ministry. YouTube and Twitter complied with the instructions, sources said. According to the sources, the Ministries of External Affairs, Home Affairs and I&B reviewed the documentary and viewed the BBC series as an attempt to denigrate the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court of India. , sowing divisions between various Indian communities. READ ALSO | PM Modi BBC documentary series: What has happened so far Taking to Twitter, an adviser to the Ministry of I&B, Kanchan Gupta, shared the update, saying, “Vile BBC propaganda has been found to undermine the sovereignty and integrity of India and has the potential to negatively impact India’s friendly relations with foreign countries as well as public order within the country.” Important

Video sharing @BBCWorld hostile propaganda and anti-Indian garbage, disguised as a documentary, on @Youtube and tweets sharing links to the BBC documentary have been blocked under India’s sovereign laws and rules.

n1 Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) January 21, 2023 He tweeted the update and also mentioned that the BBC had not released the series of documents in India and that some YouTube channels had uploaded the content “to promote the anti-India agenda”. “YT has been instructed to block the video if it is uploaded again,” Gupta said. Posted on: January 21, 2023

