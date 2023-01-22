Imran Khan’s Latest Accusation Against Former Pak Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa





Imran Khan says Qamar Javed Bajwa’s behavior changed after his extension in 2019 (File)

Islamabad:

Pakistan’s former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s demeanor has changed after he was granted an extension as head of the army in 2019, Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has said. reported The News International.

In an interview with a private channel, the former prime minister said: “General Bajwa changed after the extension and compromised with the sheriffs. He decided, at that time, to give them the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).”

Mr. Khan also claimed that General Bajwa had hired Hussain Haqqani as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States and said that Mr. Haqqani had joined the office through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, without any information.

“They met Haqqani in Dubai and hired him in September 2021,” Khan said.

Mr Khan added that the former diplomat had started to lobby against him in the United States and had promoted General (retired) Bajwa, according to The News International.

The ousted prime minister, who left office following a no-confidence motion last spring, has linked the alleged cipher of US diplomat Donald Lu, who Mr Khan says was part of a plot to overthrow his government, was the result of lobbying in America. .

“General Bajwa was telling us many times to focus on the economy and forget about responsibility,” Khan said.

Speaking about the assassination attempt on him, Mr Khan said he knew Prime Minister Shehbaz Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior officer planned the attack.

Speaking on the proposed names for the acting chief minister in Punjab, Mr Khan said his party and allies had come up with trustworthy names for the post in the province. He also criticized the candidates nominated by the opposition, saying one was the leader of co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Zardari, while the other was that of Shehbaz Sharif, The News International reported. .

“A name has been implicated in the regime change against us. If the electoral commission appoints such a man, we will not accept him,” the PTI president said.

Although the acting CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been sworn in, the opposition and the government of Punjab are still at odds over the appointment. Following this claim, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will now decide the matter.

Commenting on Sindh’s problems, Khan said the province’s situation was “the worst” across the country. “The corruption of the PPP has reduced Sindh to rubble,” he said.

The former prime minister called the people of Sindh and Karachi the most oppressed given the state of the city and the delays in its progress. Mr Khan said he knew he ‘had to’ go to Karachi, according to The News International.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/he-changed-imran-khans-latest-charge-against-paks-former-army-chief-qamar-javed-bajwa-3713747

