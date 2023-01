Internet Explorer 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump's record on Covid may be delusional enough for the GOP base

Tim Miller, at-large writer for The Bulwark, talks to Alex Wagner about where Donald Trump is most vulnerable to other Republican candidates in 2024, and how other potential rivals for the GOP nomination are eating away at his portfolio of problems .Jan. July 21, 2023

