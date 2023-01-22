What’s wrong with Germany? Ukraine and many of Berlin’s European neighbors would like to know. Germany’s dragging its feet on helping Ukraine threatens to solidify its reputation as a country that benefits greatly from the current world order but will do little to defend it.
Politics
Is Germany letting Ukraine down? It is not that simple
When Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine in February 2022, he sent shockwaves through Germany. Chancellor Olaf Scholz immediately declared the invasion a zeitenwende a historic turning point. He promised that Germany would finally meet the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s goal of spending 2% of its GDP on defence; it would violate its own ban on sending arms to conflict zones by delivering arms to Ukraine. To the surprise of US officials, Scholz even shut down the controversial Nord Stream II pipeline from Russia to Germany.
Since then, however, Germany’s conduct has often seemed more evolutionary than revolutionary. Scholz delayed the arrival of Germany to the 2% threshold. For fear of provoking an escalation, Berlin has often been a brake on large arms deliveries to Ukraine.
The latest controversy concerns tanks. Poland and other countries want to send their German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. This requires permission from Berlin, although the Poles suggested this week not to wait for German assent.
Amid displeasure from some of his own ministers, Scholz asserted that Germany would only send tanks as part of a larger coalition involving the United States. We always act with our allies and friends, we never go it alone, Scholz told Bloomberg News editor John Micklethwait this week.
The annoyance is palpable in Kyiv, Warsaw and other Eastern European capitals that care less about provoking Putin than defeating him. Add to the fact that Scholz made his way to Beijing as soon as Chinese President Xi Jinping began accepting post-Covid visitors in November, and questions abound about whether Germany, the world’s fourth-largest economy, is serious about dealing with threats to a world order that has served it so well.
These questions are not new. Before the invasion of Ukraine, NATO’s Eastern European members had long complained that Germany’s pursuit of deep economic and energy ties with Moscow put their own security at risk. Former US President Donald Trump gleefully accused Berlin of being a strategic bum who refused to pay its share for collective defense. Skeptics claimed that Germany’s policy of change through trade fostering economic integration with autocratic challengers in hopes of diplomatically softening them was really just naivety or greed.
None of these criticisms are unfounded. Yet it is a mistake to cast Germany as the villain in a geopolitical morality play.
For all its flaws, Germany’s Ukraine policy has been remarkable: who a year ago would have predicted that Germany would respond to invasion by decisively reducing its dependence on Russian energy? That he would send, even ambivalently, howitzers, air defenses and armored vehicles to Kyiv?
In the longer term, Germany can be blamed for being naïve about Putin Russia and economically handcuffed to an ugly autocracy. Again, the United States and many of Europe’s largest democracies are guilty of similar mistakes.
Above all, it should be remembered that the characteristics that critics of German foreign policy find so frustrating are the same characteristics that helped transform a once belligerent country into the peaceful and liberal state we know today. There was a time when the German problem was not about a hesitant, quasi-pacifist country that spent too little on defence. He was referring to a country that was the terror of Europe because it repeatedly sought to seize geopolitical primacy by force.
After the Second World War, a divided Germany (half of which was under American tutelage, anyway) took on the traits that its diplomacy still bears. He effectively renounced a completely independent foreign policy, rooting his power in European and North Atlantic institutions and tying himself closely to the United States. It emphasized diplomacy and economic prosperity, even as it contributed substantially to the defense of NATO.
This earlier zeitenwende helped produce an unprecedented period of European peace. So Berlin doubled down on the same policies in the post-Cold War era, in part to reassure its neighbors that a reunited Germany would not once again become the scourge of Europe. Germany today may not be the best Germany possible, but it is far from the worst.
A fairer criticism is that Germany has been slow to recognize that what the world and the West need of it today is very different from what was needed a generation ago. As the US-led order comes under attack from many angles, all advanced democracies, especially those as prosperous as Germany, will need to invest more in its defense.
The good news is that Berlin’s foreign policy is moving, albeit intermittently and belatedly, in the right direction. The bad news is that Ukraine may not have the luxury of waiting for a zeitenwende to unfold at a leisurely pace.
More from this writer at Bloomberg Opinion:
Big lesson from the war in Ukraine: There is only one superpower: Hal Brands
If China invaded Taiwan, what would Europe do? :Hal Brands
In every modern war, Ukraine has been the grand prize: Hal Brands
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Hal Brands is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. Professor Emeritus Henry Kissinger at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, he is the co-author, most recently, of Danger Zone: The Coming Conflict with China and a member of the State Departments Foreign Affairs Policy Board.
More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/is-germany-letting-ukraine-down-its-not-that-simple/2023/01/22/8e4f1506-9a14-11ed-a173-61e055ec24ef_story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China records nearly 13,000 Covid deaths in a week
- Beyonce charges $24m for Dubai resort performance, Bollywood celebrities will be in attendance
- India uses emergency powers to block BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi from being seen in the country | world news
- In pictures | Politician burning Quran during protests in Sweden draws condemnation from Turkey
- An arctic blast toward Britain is expected to further cool temperatures next month.
- Bollywood Night, Uproar, Chicago, February 18 to February 19
- No. Wisconsin’s 7/8 Buckeyes Post Road Shutout, 2-0 – Ohio State Buckeyes
- Healthy walk as we approach the 1st century of NU, Jokowi: I will follow until the end
- Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani To Make Bollywood Debut Soon
- Paris Fashion Week: the best moments from the men’s fashion shows
- Women’s table tennis club starts after trial session in York
- Desperation for investors awaiting payments of 50 million Bollywood bonds