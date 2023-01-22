Is Germany letting Ukraine down? It is not that simple

Comment this story Comment

What’s wrong with Germany? Ukraine and many of Berlin’s European neighbors would like to know. Germany’s dragging its feet on helping Ukraine threatens to solidify its reputation as a country that benefits greatly from the current world order but will do little to defend it. The real story, however, is more complicated. Yes, the world needs a stronger Germany. But the changes that have taken place in German foreign policy over the past year have been historic, even if they still seem insufficient in relation to the challenges of our time.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine in February 2022, he sent shockwaves through Germany. Chancellor Olaf Scholz immediately declared the invasion a zeitenwende a historic turning point. He promised that Germany would finally meet the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s goal of spending 2% of its GDP on defence; it would violate its own ban on sending arms to conflict zones by delivering arms to Ukraine. To the surprise of US officials, Scholz even shut down the controversial Nord Stream II pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Since then, however, Germany’s conduct has often seemed more evolutionary than revolutionary. Scholz delayed the arrival of Germany to the 2% threshold. For fear of provoking an escalation, Berlin has often been a brake on large arms deliveries to Ukraine.

The latest controversy concerns tanks. Poland and other countries want to send their German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. This requires permission from Berlin, although the Poles suggested this week not to wait for German assent.

Amid displeasure from some of his own ministers, Scholz asserted that Germany would only send tanks as part of a larger coalition involving the United States. We always act with our allies and friends, we never go it alone, Scholz told Bloomberg News editor John Micklethwait this week.

The annoyance is palpable in Kyiv, Warsaw and other Eastern European capitals that care less about provoking Putin than defeating him. Add to the fact that Scholz made his way to Beijing as soon as Chinese President Xi Jinping began accepting post-Covid visitors in November, and questions abound about whether Germany, the world’s fourth-largest economy, is serious about dealing with threats to a world order that has served it so well.

These questions are not new. Before the invasion of Ukraine, NATO’s Eastern European members had long complained that Germany’s pursuit of deep economic and energy ties with Moscow put their own security at risk. Former US President Donald Trump gleefully accused Berlin of being a strategic bum who refused to pay its share for collective defense. Skeptics claimed that Germany’s policy of change through trade fostering economic integration with autocratic challengers in hopes of diplomatically softening them was really just naivety or greed.

None of these criticisms are unfounded. Yet it is a mistake to cast Germany as the villain in a geopolitical morality play.

For all its flaws, Germany’s Ukraine policy has been remarkable: who a year ago would have predicted that Germany would respond to invasion by decisively reducing its dependence on Russian energy? That he would send, even ambivalently, howitzers, air defenses and armored vehicles to Kyiv?

In the longer term, Germany can be blamed for being naïve about Putin Russia and economically handcuffed to an ugly autocracy. Again, the United States and many of Europe’s largest democracies are guilty of similar mistakes.

Above all, it should be remembered that the characteristics that critics of German foreign policy find so frustrating are the same characteristics that helped transform a once belligerent country into the peaceful and liberal state we know today. There was a time when the German problem was not about a hesitant, quasi-pacifist country that spent too little on defence. He was referring to a country that was the terror of Europe because it repeatedly sought to seize geopolitical primacy by force.

After the Second World War, a divided Germany (half of which was under American tutelage, anyway) took on the traits that its diplomacy still bears. He effectively renounced a completely independent foreign policy, rooting his power in European and North Atlantic institutions and tying himself closely to the United States. It emphasized diplomacy and economic prosperity, even as it contributed substantially to the defense of NATO.

This earlier zeitenwende helped produce an unprecedented period of European peace. So Berlin doubled down on the same policies in the post-Cold War era, in part to reassure its neighbors that a reunited Germany would not once again become the scourge of Europe. Germany today may not be the best Germany possible, but it is far from the worst.

A fairer criticism is that Germany has been slow to recognize that what the world and the West need of it today is very different from what was needed a generation ago. As the US-led order comes under attack from many angles, all advanced democracies, especially those as prosperous as Germany, will need to invest more in its defense.

The good news is that Berlin’s foreign policy is moving, albeit intermittently and belatedly, in the right direction. The bad news is that Ukraine may not have the luxury of waiting for a zeitenwende to unfold at a leisurely pace.

More from this writer at Bloomberg Opinion:

Big lesson from the war in Ukraine: There is only one superpower: Hal Brands

If China invaded Taiwan, what would Europe do? :Hal Brands

In every modern war, Ukraine has been the grand prize: Hal Brands

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Hal Brands is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. Professor Emeritus Henry Kissinger at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, he is the co-author, most recently, of Danger Zone: The Coming Conflict with China and a member of the State Departments Foreign Affairs Policy Board.