Pompeo alleges Haley conspired with Kushner and Ivanka Trump to try to become vice president

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims in his upcoming memoir that former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley conspired with former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner to try to become the Trump’s vice president, according to an excerpt from the obtained book. by CNN.

Pompeo, in his book Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, takes several photos of potential 2024 Republican rivals, including Haley and former national security adviser John Bolton, as former Congressman Kansas and CIA director fuels speculation about his own president’s ambitions.

Pompeo writes that John Kelly, Trump’s chief of staff at the time, told him Haley had scheduled a meeting with the president to discuss what she claimed was a personal matter, then came to the Oval Office meeting with Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who served as senior White House advisers.

As best Kelly could tell, they were presenting a possible Haley option for vice president. I can’t confirm it, but he was sure it had been played, and he wasn’t happy about it. Clearly, this visit did not reflect a team effort but undermined our work for America, writes Pompeo in his book.

CNN reached out to Kelly to comment on Pompeos’ claim.

Haley refuted Pompeos’ allegations on Thursday, saying she never had a conversation with Jared, Ivanka or the president about running for office.

Pompeo even says he’s not sure it’s true, the former South Carolina governor told Fox News, dismissing the claim as gossip and saying there’s no truth to it -inside.

What I’m going to tell you is, it’s really sad when you have to go out and tell lies and gossip to sell a book, Haley said. I don’t know why he said it, but that’s exactly why I stayed out of DC as much as possible to get away from the drama and the gossip.

But a White House source at the time backed Pompeos’ claim, adding more context by recalling how Kushner and Ivanka Trump were pushing Haley to become Secretary of State to succeed Rex Tillerson, who had opposed what Kushner too often gets involved in foreign relations and in ways that Tillerson disagreed with.

But the president wasn’t smitten with the idea and went with Pompeo, who he got on better with and liked more, the source said.

After that change, Trump began speaking negatively about his vice president, Mike Pence, who he said tried too often to talk him out of controversial statements or actions. Kushner and Ivanka Trump started pushing Haley again, the source said. Kelly tried to talk the president out of it, arguing that Pence helped him win the support of evangelical Christian voters in 2016. Kelly was surprised, the source said, that Pence lasted until the 2020 election.

Pompeo, whose book will be published next week, is also scathing in his assessment of Bolton, who said he could launch a presidential bid to prevent Trump from securing a second term.

Pompeo takes issue with Boltons’ 2020 book The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir and claims Trump’s former national security adviser leaked classified information and should be prosecuted.

His self-serving stories contained classified information and deeply sensitive details about conversations involving a serving commander-in-chief, Pompeo writes. This is the very definition of betrayal.

John Bolton should be in jail for leaking classified information. I hope to one day be able to testify in a criminal trial as a prosecution witness, writes Pompeo.

When Bolton wrote the book, there was significant controversy over the book’s safety reviews prior to publication.

My book was fully approved during the prepublication review process conducted by the Senior Career Director of the NSC, whose originating agency was the National Archives, Bolton told CNN in response to Pompeos’ claims.

Pompeos’ comments tell you more about his character than my book, he added.

Trump remains the only declared candidate in the 2024 presidential election, but several Republicans have signaled they may enter the race. CNN reported that President Joe Biden plans to launch his re-election campaign sometime after his State of the Union address, scheduled for February 7.

