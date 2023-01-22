Government blocks access to BBC documentary about 2002 Gujarat riots

In what is described by the opposition as ‘censorship’ due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘exposure’, the Union government has ordered the blocking of YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question”.

As the documentary drew attention for critical remarks on Narendra Modi’s handling of the 2002 Gujarat riots, the government swung into action by invoking the emergency provisions of the 2021 information technology rules to order social media platforms to remove links and posts from the documentary.

Tweets that were blocked included one from Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien.

The two-part documentary, dubbed a “propaganda piece” by the government, claimed to have investigated aspects of the Gujarat riots when Modi was the state’s chief minister. The BBC did not make the documentary available in India, but links of the documentary on YouTube channels were available.

The decision by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting immediately drew sharp criticism from the opposition, who recalled Prime Minister AB Vajpayee’s advice to “follow raj dharma” to Modi at the time while claiming the documentary revealed Modi’s “hatred” of minorities.

Former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has added fuel to the fire by asking why the Modi government is ‘so shaken’ by a program that is not seen by the masses and if it is an admission that BBC English could be understood by the Indian masses.

The action came after senior officials from the Ministries of External Affairs, Interior and Information and Broadcasting viewed the documentary which claimed it was an attempt to undermine the sovereignty of India, to denigrate the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court and to sow division among communities by making unsubstantiated allegations about foreign governments.

Based on their argument, which also included that it could negatively impact India’s friendly relations with foreign states as well as public order in the country, the Secretary for Information and broadcast, Apurva Chandra, gave instructions to social media platforms to remove the links and posts.

YouTube was asked to block the posts if they are uploaded again on its platforms, while Twitter was asked to identify and block tweets containing the link to the video on other platforms.

O’Brien tweeted: “Censorship. Twitter removed my tweet from the BBC documentary. It has received thousands of views. The hour-long BBC documentary exposes how much the Prime Minister hates minorities.”

CENSORSHIP@Twitter @TwitterIndia REMOVED MY TWEET from #BBCDocumentaryit received thousands of views 1 hour @BBC docu lays out how PM @Narendra Modi HATE MINORITIES Here is the mail I received. See also fragile reason given. Oppn will continue to fight the good fight pic.twitter.com/8lfR0XPViJ Derek O’Brien | ‘ (@derekobrienmp) January 21, 2023

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “The Prime Minister and his drummers say the new BBC documentary about him is defamatory. Censorship was imposed. to insist on the threat of Advani’s resignation? Why did Vajpayee remind him of his rajdharma? »

PM and his drummers claim the new BBC documentary about him is libelous. Censorship was imposed. So why did Prime Minister Vajpayee want him out in 2002, only to be pressured not to insist by Advani’s threat of resignation? Why did Vajpayee remind him of his rajdharma? pic.twitter.com/wwUkDQvlXi Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 21, 2023

Swamy, who has been attacking the Modi government for a few years, tweeted: “Why is the Modi government so shaken by a BBC program which is not being seen by the broad masses of India? Or is it a confession that the English language of the BBC can be understood by the Indian masses?”

Why is Modi’s government so shaken by a BBC program that is not seen by the broad masses of India? Or is it an admission that the English language of the BBC can be understood by the Indian masses? Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 20, 2023

Earlier, a BBC documentary on the Nirbhaya case titled India’s daughterdirected by well-known filmmaker Leslie Udwin also faced a ban in India after featuring interviews of the convicts, who were later executed. This then led to changes in the process of accessing inmates in the country’s prisons.