Paving the healthy path for a NU century, Jokowi promises to follow it to the end





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, SOLO — President Joko Widodo officially opened the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Health Walk from Puro Mangkunegaran on Sunday (22/1/2023) morning. Monitoring Republic, Jokowi had a healthy walk with Iriana Jokowi and her grandson, Jan Ethes Srinarendra. Also present were DPR Chairman RI Puan Maharani, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir and Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Jokowi really enjoys organizing a health walk that coincides with a century of age for NU. “I really appreciate the NU Porseni and the health walk organized in Solo city. We hope that with the Porseni and the health walk, all the people of Nahdliyin will be healthy and all the citizens of Indonesia will be healthy. health,” Jokowi said in his remarks on Sunday (1/22/2023). Jokowi said health is one of the factors that can strengthen the Indonesian state. In fact, he promised to follow a healthy path to completion. “With health, our country will be strong and I congratulate you for organizing this healthy walk later. I will participate from start to finish, God willing,” he said. Meanwhile, in his remarks, PBNU Chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf said that in 16 days, the NU will even reach its age of a century. “We invite Nahdlatul Ulama and members of the public to share the joy and happiness of hosting a century of NU,” he said. Apart from that, Yahya also said that this healthy walk will be accompanied by community leaders. His party also stressed that they would stand with the leaders in taking charge of the nation. “We are with our leaders, they are there to help us. So we will never be far from matching our dreamers in taking care of Indonesia, protecting Indonesia, safeguarding the security of the nation and the state for fight for the good of the nation and the state,” he said. Yahya hopes that with the age of NU, who has reached a century of age, he can have a brighter future and start. “God willing with blessed from the founders of NU and the Ulema for 100 years, we will pick up a more glorious future,” he said. Moreover, since the health walk coincided with the celebration of the Chinese New Year, his party did not forget to congratulate him as well. “We also don’t forget to wish Chinese New Year to our Chinese brothers and sisters,” he said.

