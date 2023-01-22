Here’s what to read from left to right





We live in partisan times and our media habits can reinforce our own perspectives. Consider this an effort to expand our collective vision with trials beyond the range of our typical selections.

FROM LEFT

From It Turns Out Hillary Clinton, Not Russian Bots, Lost the 2016 Election, by Luke Savage in Jacobin at tinyurl.com/4rrtkjs6.

The background, from the author: A new study of Russian-based Twitter posts by New York University researchers buries the liberal duck that Russian bots played a significant role in swinging the 2016 election for Donald Trump.

Excerpt: If the Russian bot story gained momentum without having much empirical basis, one reason is that it offered traumatized liberals a clear cut explanation of an outcome they had spent the previous year believing impossible. As sinister as the idea may be, a foreign campaign of digital witchcraft was always going to be a cleaner culprit than the litany of institutional and political failures that actually enabled Donald Trump to become president. In a different world, November 2016 might have inspired some real soul-searching from those involved in these failures. Instead, it became an occasion for hyperbolic and often flimsy partisan narratives that rather conveniently avoided asking the necessary questions and in turn let the triangular ideology of Clintonian liberalism run its course.

Excerpted from Why Ron DeSantis Wont or Shouldnt Run for President, by David Corn in Mother Jones at tinyurl.com/bdzcfeey.

The context, from the author: Donald Trump would make it his mission to destroy the governor of Florida.

Excerpt: Trump remains dangerous. To the nation, the GOP and DeSantis and other potential Republican rivals. Indeed, as demonstrated on January 6, if Trump cannot be king, he will burn down the palace along with everyone else, especially those who have denied him the crown. No matter what the polls say now, DeSantis or any other GOP wannabe who enters the race against Trump will have a hard time. Hitting below the belt is what Trump does best. He is not bound by rules or decency.

From The Conspiracies Powering the GOP-Controlled House, by Kara Voght in Rolling Stone at tinyurl.com/3xput242.

The background, from the author: How Republicans put misinformation and lies at the center of their governing agenda.

The excerpt: The most noxious online conspiracies, those that a public official would once have been exiled for relaying and disseminating in any seriousness, are now the subject of official congressional investigations. The committee would also have full freedom to investigate any civil liberties issue and examine how the federal government has collected and used information about Americans, fueling right-wing paranoia over government excesses.

FROM THE RIGHT

Excerpt from No, You Can’t Believe Science, by Rich Lowry in The National Review at tinyurl.com/59cspwvp.

The context, from the author: It is scientific science used as a rhetorical tactic and ideological weapon that is a blight on American life in the 21st century.

Excerpt: This false science is not impartial but driven by great moral certainty. He is not open to counter-arguments and different interpretations but insists on a single answer to complicated or ambiguous questions. It is not strictly neutral but aims to achieve cherished political goals. The debate over gas stoves perfectly illustrates the false scientific method. First, researchers conduct flawed studies that reach alarming conclusions. Second, the media generates headlines about the results that do not note methodological shortcomings. Third, advocates are agitating for public policy changes based on what has magically become science.

From Global News Is Bad News, by Frank DeVito in The American Conservative at tinyurl.com/4r342hde.

The context, from the author: You can’t know everything and you shouldn’t try.

Excerpt: There are some things that just don’t deserve national or international media attention. Even admitting that some Americans benefit from knowing about nationalist uprisings in Europe, how many points the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose yesterday, or which foreign power invaded a neighboring country, I would argue that no one benefits from reading New York girl murdered by her fiancé or four University of Idaho students stabbed in bed. Note that I don’t provide any links for these stories, because you shouldn’t read them and neither should I. The deluge of national media coverage of such local issues is both unnecessary and deeply wrong. Modern culture, filled with smartphones and endless streams of media to scroll through, has conditioned us to consume media without asking why.

From DeSantis Goes to War, by Thomas D. Klingenstein in The American Mind at tinyurl.com/5dh4h9wh.

The background, from the author: Governor Ron DeSantis is off to a good start. He told us that we were at war with a murderous regime, the awakened regime. You can’t win a war if you don’t know you’re in it. But soon he must go further.

The excerpt: To develop an anti-awakening (pro-American) agenda, DeSantis must first help us understand the waking regime, the waking way of life. He must explain that this way of life cannot coexist with the American way of life. The two regimes have totally irreconcilable conceptions of a just society. For the American regime, a just society is one in which free men and women seek happiness according to their abilities and according to nature. Such a society is one where merit reigns. For the enlightened regime, on the other hand, a just society is one where the regime imposes quotas of identity groups based on the ranking of victims. Such a regime makes war on merit. It’s one plan or the other.

