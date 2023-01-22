Center asks Twitter and YouTube to remove links sharing BBC documentary criticizing PM Modi: Sources





The Center has asked social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the BBC documentary that allegedly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ tenure as chief minister during the 2002 Gujarat riots, government sources said on Saturday. at India Today. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has asked the two social media platforms not to allow the sharing or viewing of the documentary titled “India: The Modi Question”. The instructions were issued by Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra using emergency powers under the 2021 IT rules. On Friday, External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi viewed access to the BBC two-part series as a “piece of propaganda designed to promote a particular discredited narrative”. Following this, the I&B ministry asked Twitter to delete more than 50 tweets about the documentary. Many tweets and YouTube videos from the documentary no longer appear on microblogging and video-sharing sites. Important

Video sharing @BBCWorld hostile propaganda and anti-Indian garbage, disguised as a documentary, on @Youtube and tweets sharing links to the BBC documentary have been blocked under India’s sovereign laws and rules.

n1 Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) January 21, 2023 Earlier, the Center slammed the documentary, calling it “a piece of propaganda designed to push a discredited narrative.” The BBC documentary, which was shared on social media platforms, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during the 2002 riots in Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi was chief minister of Gujarat when communal riots broke out following a train fire in Godhra in 2002. Not only the Ministry of I&B, but officials from the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs said that after closely examining the documentary, they found that the documentary was intended to cast any doubt on the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court and to sow division among communities in India. On Saturday morning, Trinamool Congressman Derek O’Brien claimed in a tweet that the tweet he wrote about the documentary which ‘exposed’ Prime Minister Modi’s stance on minorities during the riots had been deleted by Twitter. Posting a long thread on Twitter with the title CENSORSHIP, O’Brien said his tweet was taken after the order of the Indian government. “CENSORSHIP. Twitter India REMOVED MY TWEET from #BBCDocumentary, it got thousands of views. BBC one hour documentary shows how Prime Minister Narendra Modi HATES MINORITIES,” the TMC chief said. On Friday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declined to comment on the documentary when fellow Pakistani-born MP Imran Hussain asked him about his comments on the documentary. Sunak, without commenting on the show, said he disagreed with the characterization “of his Indian counterpart in the British parliament. Sunak, who took office as British Prime Minister in October, told the British Parliament: The British government’s position on this is clear and long standing and has not changed, of course we do not tolerate not persecution where it does not appear anywhere, but I am not sure that I agree at all with the characterization that the honorable gentleman has put forward.

