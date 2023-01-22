Politics
Over 300 former judges, bureaucrats and veterans slam BBC over PM Modi documentary
New Delhi:
A group of 302 former judges, ex-bureaucrats and veterans on Saturday called a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “reasoned indictment against our leader, a fellow Indian and a patriot” and a reflection of his ” dye-in-wool negativity and relentless prejudice”.
They claimed that it was the archetype of British imperialism of the past in India, setting itself up as both judge and jury to resuscitate the Hindu-Muslim tensions that were largely the creation of the British policy of the Raj of dividing and conquering.
The two-part BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ claims to have investigated aspects of the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Modi was the chief minister of the state.
The Department of Information and Broadcasting has issued instructions to block several YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary, sources say.
This documentary is not a neutral critique and is not about the exercise of creative freedom or a divergent, anti-establishment viewpoint, said a statement signed by 13 former judges, 133 former bureaucrats, including diplomats, and 156 veterans.
“Not only is the BBC series, judging from what we have seen of it so far, based on delirious and patently unbalanced reporting, it claims to challenge the very basis of the 75-year-old edifice years of India’s existence as an independent state, a democratic nation, a nation that functions according to the will of the Indian people,” he said.
Former Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Anil Deo Singh, former Home Minister LC Goyal, former Foreign Minister Shashank, former RAW chief Sanjeev Tripathi and former director of NIA Yogesh Chander Modi are among the signatories of the letter.
BBC’s “India: The Modi Question”: Delusions of British Imperial Resurrection? Not this time. Not with our leader. Not with India. Never under our watch,” they said.
Their statement added: “No matter who you as an Indian may have voted for, the Prime Minister of India is the Prime Minister of your country, our country. We cannot allow anyone to lash out with their willful bias, their empty reasoning….’ Their statement alleged that the BBC series smacks of motivated distortion that is ‘as unfounded as it is infamous’.
This is demonstrated, he said, vividly by his completely dismissing the fundamental fact that the Supreme Court of India unambiguously ruled out any role of Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots. , dismissing allegations of complicity and inaction by the then state government headed by him.
The SC had confirmed the closing report filed by the special investigation team, appointed by him, after years of investigation.
The statement noted that the court dismissed the allegations against Modi and others based on the “ultra-sensational revelations” made by police officers at the time, including RB Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt, and BJP leader Haren. Pandaya.
The court said it was done to “sensationalize and politicize the issues involved, albeit filled with lies”, he said.
The BBC documentary mentioned them.
It is also riddled with “glaring factual errors” that appear to be reasoned, according to the statement.
The statement notes that the BBC has called the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) unfair to Muslims, although it is in fact a law aimed at helping minorities facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and having nothing to do with Indian Muslims.
He added: “Similarly, Section 370 was a temporary provision of the Constitution of India, never intended to be permanent. Thus its removal was in no way a violation of constitutional norms.” It’s time to let the BBC know that India doesn’t need ‘colonial, imperialist, sleepwalking foreigners’ whose main claim to fame was ‘divide and conquer’ under the British Raj to teach Indians to live together in unity, according to the statement. .
“Inclusion is inherent in India. Instead of making a documentary called ‘India: The Modi Question’, the BBC should start by challenging its own biases against Prime Minister Modi and making a documentary called ‘BBC: The Ethical Question “.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
