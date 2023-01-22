Why does Zelensky want to meet Chinese Jinping?





It has now been 11 months since the invasion of Russia. And as the anniversary of the Russian invasion approaches, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky penned a letter asking Chinese President Xi Jinping for talks. Zelensky also tried to establish a communication channel a few times before. But this is the first time a Ukrainian leader has invited Xi to a dialogue. Letter from Zelensky According to Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, Olena Zelenska, the letter was sent to the Chinese delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on January 18. Zelenska said: It was a gesture and an invitation to dialogue and I very much hope that there will be a response to this invitation. Zelensky has frequently tried to get in touch with Xi in the hope that Beijing will use its influence to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin. But the timing of this letter is significant. The Wagner group has launched a major offensive in the Donbass region. And the two rivals are preparing counter-offensives to gain the advantage in the negotiations. What does Zelensky want? Ukraine was forced by the United States and European nations to go to war against Russia. Ukraine faced the brunt of the war from the United States. Several attempts when Ukraine wanted to negotiate were foiled by Western powers. In early December, US Army Colonel and former Pentagon adviser Douglas MacGregor had revealed how former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thwarted the Istanbul peace talks. Previously, Putin had also spoken about the peace negotiations. He had saidThere were well-known negotiations in Istanbul, when we reached an agreement, it only remained to sign it. Analysts say Ukraine now wants China to mediate a ceasefire. The European powers can no longer be trusted to act as mediators because they are the ones who fueled the war. And, if so, it will be a major embarrassment for the West. Last September, Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged all parties concerned to prevent the crisis from boiling over, expressing concern over the potential economic effects of the conflict on nations around the world. If China does decide to meditate, it will be a blow to American supremacy, which has poured its aid and arms into Ukraine. Analysts also suggest that Zelensky wants to look for weapons in China. Poor Zelensky, it seems now, has no other interlocutor but China! His European friends are struggle among themselves to send more weapons to Ukraine. Is it for Peace? If not, this could be another attempt by Zelensky to call for negotiations and show how peace-loving he is. But then continuously refusing to sit down at the negotiating table. Ukrainian soldiers are also experiencing fatigue. The Spiegel complaints that the foreign intelligence service informed the security parliamentarians that Ukraine was losing “a three-digit number of soldiers every day”. The arrival of the Wagner group changed things on the battlefield. Therefore, this time for Zelensky’s dialogue with Xi is a big deal. Does Zelensky want out of the war in Ukraine? Who knows.

