“Do your part, get married and have children, lots of them”





Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Roger Severino, the former director of the Civil Rights Office of Health and Human Services under Donald Trump, told a group of more than 2,000 high school and college students at the annual Students for Life conference on Saturday that they could win the fight against abortion by having tons of babies.

You have to do your part, he says. Get married and have many children.

Read more

Students who support abortion rights, Severino added, are understandably at a disadvantage because they don’t reproduce. (Never mind that the average abortion patient, according to the New York Times, is already a mother.)

Politico reporter Alice Ollstein posted updates from the Washington, D.C. conference on Twitter Saturday, noting that students voted on the kinds of abortion bans they would like to see now that Roe v. Wade was canceled, and a speaker made a very unfunny joke. on the national diaper shortage.

Sunday will mark the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe decision, and the anti-abortion movement apparently has no intention of slowing down now that it has reversed opinion. At the annual March for Life on Friday, participants chanted, One, two, three, four, Roe v. Wade came out… five, six, seven, eight, now is the time for legislation, as leaders called on politicians to pass abortion bans through laws.

We have to work really hard to make sure we keep an eye on the prize, which we don’t say, Hey, Roe v. Wade is knocked down. We have done our job. Now it’s time to go home. I would say, to be transparent, that was one of our concerns, said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, according to Ollstein. I think some people were a bit frozen in time and didn’t know what to do.

The story continues

Among state ballot initiatives after Roe, in which voters in California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont made it clear they wanted to retain abortion rights, Dannenfelser said that the Conservatives simply had to lift [their] fundraising game rather than conforming to the will of the voters.

I think these ballot initiatives were a wake-up call that 50 years of work can be undone in a second unless you’re prepared to adopt a real battle plan, she said.

Needless to say, overthrowing Roe was never about throwing the matter back to the states, as conservatives have claimed for decades, it was about getting the green light to impose their will on the whole of country.

More Jezebel

Subscribe to the Jezebel newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/former-trump-official-high-school-163500433.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos