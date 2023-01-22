Imran Khan says General Bajwa ‘modified’ post extension





Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan speaks in an interview on January 21, 2023. YouTube/PTI

Former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwas’ behavior has changed after he secured an extension of his tenure as head of the army, Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e- Insaf, Imran Khan.

The deposed prime minister, while speaking in an interview with a private news channel, said the former army chief had compromised with the supremo Sharifs Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Nawaz Sharif and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

General Bajwa changed after the extension and compromised with the sheriffs. He decided, at that time, to give them the National Reconciliation Order (NRO).”

Reiterating his claim that the former army chief hired former Pakistani ambassador Hussain Haqqani to the United States of America to overthrow the Khans government, the PTI chief said: They hired Hussain Haqqani by through the Department of Foreign Affairs and we did not know. They met Haqqani in Dubai and hired him in September 2021.

Khan added that the former diplomat started lobbying against him in the United States and promoted General (Retired) Bajwa.

The ousted prime minister, who left office following a no-confidence motion last spring, has linked the alleged cipher of US diplomat Donald Lu who Khan says was part of a plot to overthrow his government was the result of lobbying in America.

General Bajwa was repeatedly telling us to focus on the economy and forget about responsibility, Khan said.

The ex-PM said he hoped the post-Bajwa establishment would be neutral, but complained that “Mr. X and Mr. Y exerted their pressure in Punjab and threatened our people to join the PML-N”.

Speaking about the assassination attempt on him, Khan said he knew Prime Minister Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior officer planned the attack. I knew they were plotting to attack me, he alleged.

CM Punjab Guardian

Speaking on the proposed names for the acting chief minister in Punjab, Khan said his party and allies had come up with trustworthy names for the post in the province.

He also criticized the candidates nominated by the opposition, saying one was the leader of co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Zardari, while the other was that of Shehbaz Sharif.

“A name has been implicated in regime change against us. If the electoral commission appoints such a man, we will not accept him,” the PTI president said.

Although the acting CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been sworn in, the opposition and the government of Punjab are still at odds over the appointment. Due to their persistent assertion, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will now decide the matter.

“Useless” local surveys

Calling the local elections held recently in Karachi “useless”, Khan said: Elections were not held in Karachi.

Complaining about the poll results, he asked how the people of Karachi could possibly elect the PPP. The people of Karachis have a great conscience; how can they elect PPP?

In the January 15 local elections, the PPP became the largest party with 91 seats, while the Jamat-e-Islami followed with 88 seats as the second party. The PTI, meanwhile, was third with 40 seats.

Khan, in his interview, also commented on the many problems in Sindh and said the situation in the province was the worst in the whole country.

PPP corruption has ruined Sindh, he said.

The former prime minister called the people of Sindh and Karachi the most oppressed given the state of the city and the delays in its progress. Khan said he knew he had to go to Karachi.

Commenting on the “rampant corruption” in the country’s sprawling metropolis, the PTI chief said construction work in the city was slow as builders had to pay 30 million rupees for each permit, which went to the Zardari system. The builder told me this in front of the principal secretary.

Khan further castigated the electoral commission for being “asleep” because it had not taken concrete action against the PPP for rigging the polls. All parties insist there was rigging, Khan said.

The former prime minister also dismissed the Toshakhana case saying the whole affair was exaggerated.

The government and managers together blew the Toshakhana affair out of proportion. When we asked for other people’s Toshakhana records, we were told it was a secret, he said.

